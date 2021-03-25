Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,815 in the last 365 days.

Lincoln Tech Relocates Corporate Office, Realizes Significant Cost Savings

/EIN News/ -- West Orange, NJ, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, announces the relocation of their Corporate office effective Thursday, April 1st. The new location – 14 Sylvan Way in Parsippany, NJ 07054 – offers flexibility and adaptability to pandemic-related workforce changes while also being expected to contribute significant cost savings.

 

Restrictions enacted during the COVID-19 crisis drove Lincoln Tech’s shift of its corporate operations to a largely virtual workspace in 2020. The organization was able to maintain a high level of support to its 22 campuses across the country as well as providing all student services that led to highly successful student outcomes in spite of the challenges faced as a result of the pandemic.

 

“We leveraged the current weak office market to secure an attractive rent with less space, since we anticipate more of our corporate staff working remotely in the near future,” says President and CEO Scott Shaw. “This smaller space will generate approximately $20,000 a month in savings. It has also been well-received among our corporate team members, who have enjoyed the flexibility of being able to work remotely.”

 

The new Sylvan Way location is a 17,000 square foot LEED Gold Certified Class A space in Morris County approximately 12 miles west of the previous West Orange location.

 

 

###

 

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

 

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946. 

 

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences.  Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

 

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.


Peter Tahinos
Lincoln Educational Services
973-766-9656
PTahinos@lincolntech.edu

You just read:

Lincoln Tech Relocates Corporate Office, Realizes Significant Cost Savings

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.