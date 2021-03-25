Feed the Children Receives Disinfecting Wipe Donation worth more than $1Million from Terraboost

New partnership to provide disinfecting materials across the U.S.

CHICAGO, March 25, 2021 -- Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, recently received a donation of more than 33 million sanitizing wipes valued at more than $1Million from Terraboost , a "purpose-driven" manufacturer of sanitizer, wipes and other wellness products. The donation will be received at Feed the Children sites in Oklahoma, Tennessee, Indiana and Pennsylvania. From there, they will be distributed to the nonprofit's network of community partners across the United States.



The company is providing not only the disinfecting wipes but also the sanitizing billboard dispensers it manufactures that will safely and efficiently distribute their sanitizing products to volunteers and recipients alike.

This $1M donation is part of Terraboost’s broader $3.6 million purpose-driven initiative to support food banks and hunger-oriented nonprofits nationwide. This initiative came about when the company recognized a huge void it wanted to fill in terms of providing disinfecting/safety supplies to such locations at a time when the need for such charities is peaking. The past 12 months have been difficult for many families and 2020 has been labelled the hungriest year in modern history due to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

“We’re extremely fortunate to be manufacturing an essential product at scale here in the USA while a lot of other businesses find themselves in more difficult positions with a lot less demand for their products & services due to COVID-19,” said Brian Morrison, CEO of Terraboost. “We have an efficiently managed USA-based supply chain that affords us the honor and opportunity to make such a large contribution during a time when need is at its highest, while some of our competitors are struggling to source sufficient materials used in the wipes,” Morrison continued.

"We understand that many Americans are continuing to face unexpected challenges and we are working diligently with our partners such as Terraboost to ensure that, as needs rise, children and their families continue to receive the food and supplies they need,” said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO.

About Terraboost / Terraboost Media

Terraboost is a "purpose-driven" manufacturer of sanitizer, wipes and other wellness products while also managing a network of more than 100,000 sanitizing billboards across the U.S. Terraboost is proud to collaborate with some of the country's most admired retailers, to deliver comprehensive health & wellness solutions addressing the safety and well-being of the public. To learn more, email sales@terraboost.com or visit www.shop.terraboost.com or www.terraboost.com

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships. Every dollar given goes seven times as far to provide food, hope, dignity and comfort.

For more information, visit feedthechildren.org