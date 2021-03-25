Xactly Expands EMEA Growth Through Collaboration with Oracle Cloud

Xactly Revenue Intelligence Platform migrates to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in Germany, fueling its projected global momentum

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactl y , the global leader in revenue intelligence solutions, today announced the migration of Xactly software from their private cloud to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The first OCI cloud region Xactly will migrate to is in Frankfurt, Germany. This transition comes on the heels of Xactly’s recent acquisition of TopOPPS and the launch of its revolutionary Revenue Performance Cloud. With this strategic acquisition, Xactly is delivering a first-of-its-kind, end-to-end platform for Revenue Operations that improves revenue intelligence, optimization and performance.



Xactly expanded its EMEA sales team by 82% over the past year and expects to double the team in 2021. With Oracle, Xactly will extend to new markets and among existing global customers, and expand its global footprint, a testament to the company’s rapidly growing presence in EMEA.

“Our team is proud to collaborate with a cloud industry leader that, like us, believes in the value of optimizing revenue performance and accelerating digital transformation as a critical business process. Oracle’s next generation cloud infrastructure helps enable us to scale bigger, broader and bolder. With an enterprise-grade partner, we’re bringing greater performance and reliability to our global customers,” said Xactly’s Chief Sales Officer, Jamie Anderson. “We look forward to dynamically adopting OCI’s future innovations to continue powering efficiency and delivering unmatched cost and performance benefits to customers around the world.”

This marks an extension of Xactly’s recent collaboration with Oracle, now the primary cloud provider for its software. Resulting benefits to Xactly customers include:

Increased Performance At Scale : Robust, reliable platform, powering enterprises to extend adoption and usage. Significant performance improvement over on-premise systems.

: Robust, reliable platform, powering enterprises to extend adoption and usage. Significant performance improvement over on-premise systems. Improved Security : Simplified monitoring, auditing and access controls maximize operational efficiencies with industry leading service-level agreements (SLA) on availability, manageability and performance.

: Simplified monitoring, auditing and access controls maximize operational efficiencies with industry leading service-level agreements (SLA) on availability, manageability and performance. Streamlined Integrations : Benefit from tighter integrations and simplified maintenance of a customer’s other enterprise applications (ERP, HCM, CRM, etc.) that reside on the Oracle Cloud.

: Benefit from tighter integrations and simplified maintenance of a customer’s other enterprise applications (ERP, HCM, CRM, etc.) that reside on the Oracle Cloud. Heightened Reliability: Rely on Xactly’s consistently high-performing and resilient solution is enabled through Oracle’s next generation cloud with networking, storage, and computer optimized for the world’s largest enterprise workloads.

“We are excited to see Xactly expand its cloud region footprint with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, bringing more reliability and price performance advantages to their global cloud customers,” said Christoph Heiming, senior director, A&C Technology and Cloud, Oracle. “This migration to OCI is a true testament to the Xactly relationship as it represents the type of investment that Oracle is making in the ISV ecosystem -- bringing greater functionality to the enterprise and helping facilitate partner growth.”

You definitely want to be at Xactly Unleashed to learn all about how revenue intelligence can catapult your business. Join the revenue revolution!

Xactly is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

To learn more about Xactly, its products and offerings, or if you are looking to join the company’s expanding team, please visit xactlycorp.com .

About Xactly

Xactly empowers growing enterprises to effectively manage their revenue generation. Xactly’s revenue performance platform carries organizations through the full revenue lifecycle by focusing on planning, territory and quota, incentives, pipeline management and forecasting from initial strategy development through execution and prioritization of all aspects of revenue optimization. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 16-year data set to give customers the trusted insights they need to improve sales performance and grow revenue.

