Decision Analyst Expands Sampling Capabilities with DISQO Integration

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Texas and GLENDALE, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision Analyst , one of the nation’s largest privately owned marketing research firms, and DISQO , the people-first audience insights platform, today announced a new systems integration partnership expanding Decision Analyst’s sampling capabilities. Decision Analyst can now blend samples from DISQO’s audience with Decision Analyst’s American Consumer Opinion® Online samples through its Icion® Sampling Platform.



DISQO has built one of the largest and highest quality first-party consumer panels in the United States and is expanding globally. By integrating with DISQO, Decision Analyst will be able to conduct online research using DISQO’s industry-leading sampling technology and also build robust and modern approaches to qualitative research and in-home usage tests.

One of the leading research and analytic firms in North America, Decision Analyst conducts advanced worldwide studies on marketing strategy, market segmentation, marketing optimization, advertising optimization, and new product development. Decision Analyst was named the #1 Custom Quantitative Research Agency in the U.S. in 2020, based on annual benchmarking surveys by Prevision.

“We chose to partner with DISQO because of its leadership in fraud detection technology, its large and continuously updated U.S. panel, and its advanced sampling systems,” said Jerry W. Thomas, President/CEO of Decision Analyst. “Their focus on data quality mirrors our own. We pride ourselves on our own sampling and fraud detection technologies, so the relationship between our two companies is synergistic and will provide the top respondents in the industry.”

DISQO is recognized as a technology company to watch for its fast-growing audience platform. The company ranked number 253 on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500 and number 955 on the Inc. 5000 2020. DISQO has signed up more than 10 million panelists to date, helping researchers, agencies, brands, and media companies to cultivate powerful audience insights.

“We are honored to be working with Decision Analyst because of their outstanding reputation within the research industry and long history of providing great client service,” said Bonnie Breslauer, Chief Customer Officer at DISQO. “Both our companies are totally committed to quality assurance, with the highest levels of sampling and data integrity backed by exceptional service.”

About Decision Analyst

Founded in 1978, Decision Analyst (www.decisionanalyst.com) is a global marketing research and analytical consulting firm specializing in strategy research, new product development, advertising testing, and advanced modeling for marketing decision optimization. The firm delivers competitive advantage to clients throughout the world in consumer packaged goods, retail, high technology, medical, and automotive industries.

About DISQO

DISQO is a next-generation, people-first audience insights platform delivering unprecedented data and analytics to the market research industry. DISQO powers insights professionals and marketers with automated solutions that drive consumer research and improve advertising effectiveness. DISQO delivers an accurate and complete view of the consumer journey via technology built on an ethical, permission-based foundation with millions of engaged consumers who choose to share their attitudes and behaviors. DISQO captures the highest quality data to empower clients in making confident decisions. Learn more at www.disqo.com