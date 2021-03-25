NetNumber Wins Coveted 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Award

Guaranteed Caller™ chosen as Gold Winner in “Communication Fraud Protection” Category

/EIN News/ -- Lowell, MA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today that its Guaranteed Caller™ (GC) Solution has won the highest-level award from the prestigious Cybersecurity Insiders organization. Nominations are accepted for products and services that cover more than 100 security award categories. The awards recognize companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals to honor the world’s best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations

NetNumber’s Guaranteed Caller family of STIR/SHAKEN solutions provides both SIP and TDM/SS7 support “out of the box”, including the TDM-enabling Call Placement Service (STI-CPS), which is included with each Guaranteed Caller solution sold. This means that businesses purchasing Guaranteed Caller to meet the June 30th 2021 FCC/CRTC IP coverage mandate can cover both the IP and TDM portions of their network simultaneously with a single solution.

NetNumber has continued to strengthen and grow its security portfolio and solidify its position as a leader in the industry. Recent announcements such as;

NetNumber Contributes to Industry Efforts in Alleviating 5G Network Security and Roaming Concerns

Technology Companies Complete First-Ever Telephone Call with Authenticated Caller ID and Rich Call Data, Powered by STIR/SHAKEN

NetNumber Fraud and Security Solutions Help Mitigate Changing Threat Landscape as Detailed in New GSMA Report

are a testament to the company’s commitment to provide the broadest and most robust security solutions for network operators.

“NetNumber continues to be one of the more innovative companies in the security space and one that has contributed greatly to the security industry as a whole,” said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and the 400,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn that jointly produce the awards program. “Congratulations to them for being chosen as a Gold Winner in the Communication Fraud Protection category for 2021.”

NetNumber provides unprecedented protection with the most comprehensive Fraud and Security solutions in the industry, including support for STIR/SHAKEN. The U.S. government TRACED Act requires that STIR/SHAKEN be implemented in IP networks by June 30, 2021 and other governments are expected to follow with similar requirements. STIR/SHAKEN (Secure Telephone Identity Revisited/Secure Handling of Asserted Information Using Tokens) allows communication service providers (CSPs) to digitally sign calls from known trusted callers in a way that cannot be tampered with as the call flows through the network.

“NetNumber is thrilled to have our Guaranteed Caller Solution chosen as a Gold Winner by one of the most prestigious security iorganizations in the industry,” said Kim Gibbons, NetNumber chief marketing officer. “From the beginning, NetNumber has emphasized security in all of our products and solutions and Guaranteed Caller is no exception. Our thanks go out to all of the members of the Information Security Community on LinkedIn who recognized the value that Guaranteed Caller delivers to our customers and the industry at large.”

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings over 20 years of experience delivering platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private LTE and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s most robust signaling platform. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions help secure networks against current/emerging threats.

