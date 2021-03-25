Intellia Therapeutics Presents New Data on Expanded Cell Engineering Capabilities Utilizing Base Editors

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will present the first preclinical data set on its novel cytosine deaminase base editor technology at the seventh Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) virtual scientific meeting on Nucleic Acid Therapies. The data shows how the Company’s proprietary base editors can expand its genome editing capabilities by enabling the introduction of multiple gene knockouts simultaneously with no detectable increase in translocation above background levels. The meeting is being held virtually from March 24-26, 2021.



“At Intellia, we continue to build the broadest and deepest genome editing platform for developing potentially curative treatments for severe diseases,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. “We are quite pleased to share the expansion of our ex vivo toolbox to include base editing, which perfectly complements our existing cell engineering and editing capabilities. We believe our scientific innovation in advancing this novel technology will support our development of a broad portfolio of cancer and autoimmune therapies.”

Presentation Details

Title: “Special Edition: Expanding Intellia’s Toolbox with Base Editing”

Session: Gene Editing

Date and Time: March 25, 2021, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Presenting Author: Christian Dombrowski, senior director of Intellia’s Gene Editing Platform group

Data Summary:

Intellia has developed a therapeutically relevant cytosine deaminase base editor that is equipotent to Cas9 for T cell editing

The combination of Intellia’s base editor with its proprietary cell engineering process achieved >90% T cell editing efficiency while maintaining translocations at background levels

The presentation can be found here , on the Scientific Publications & Presentations page of Intellia’s website.

Title: “New Era of Genome Editing:​ In Vivo, Liver-Directed CRISPR ​Candidates for Rare Diseases​”

Session: Nucleic Acid Clinical Programs

Date and Time: March 26, 2021, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. ET

Presenting Author: Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, Intellia Therapeutics

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creating enhanced engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create new classes of therapeutic products. Learn more about Intellia and CRISPR/Cas9 at intelliatx.com . Follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Intellia”, “we” or “our”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Intellia’s beliefs and expectations regarding our: development of our gene editing tools and modular platform to advance our genome editing capabilities; application of any of our gene editing tools in successful preclinical, clinical, or commercial products, advancement and expansion of our CRISPR/Cas9 technology to develop human therapeutic products; ability to demonstrate our platform’s modularity and replicate or apply results achieved in preclinical studies, in any future studies, including human clinical trials; ability to develop in vivo or ex vivo cell therapeutics of all types using CRISPR/Cas9 technology; and ability to expand, maintain and protect our intellectual property rights, including patents and licenses.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property position; risks related to our relationship with third parties, including our licensors and licensees; risks related to the ability of our licensors to protect and maintain their intellectual property position; uncertainties related to regulatory agencies’ evaluation of regulatory filings and other information related to our product candidates; uncertainties related to the authorization, initiation and conduct of studies and other development requirements for our product candidates; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates, including those that are co-developed, will not be successfully developed and commercialized; and the risk that the results of preclinical studies or clinical studies will not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Intellia’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Intellia’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Intellia’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Intellia undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.



