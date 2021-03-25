DecisionLink Earns SOC 2 Type II Attestation

DecisionLink is the First Customer Value Management Solution to Verify Internal Controls and Processes to AICPA Standards as Verified by Independent Audit

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Management pioneer DecisionLink today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice , making it the first customer value management (CVM) solution to hold this designation. This attestation is evidence of DecisionLink’s strong commitment to data protection and privacy protocols on behalf of its customers, and proof that the company has the necessary internal controls and processes in place to deliver on this promise.



A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization’s information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA . During the audit, a service organization’s non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested.

The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of DecisionLink’s controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

“SOC 2 certification is widely seen as the leading benchmark for enterprise data security,” said DecisionLink Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer John Porter. “As the only CVM platform in the industry to earn this status, customers can deploy our ValueCloud® solution knowing that our systems are also helping to safeguard their corporate reputations and their own customer data.”

DecisionLink’s award-winning ValueCloud® platform is the foundation for a modern, secure, and scalable enterprise-wide customer value management program. ValueCloud® is a SaaS-based enterprise CVM platform helping companies such as CrowdStrike, ServiceNow, NCR, DocuSign, Marketo, VMware, and more deploy a robust, scalable system that establishes value throughout the entire customer journey. Businesses using ValueCloud® as an alternative to traditional, time-intensive manual processes demonstrate significant positive gains in revenue growth, reduced churn, and increased customer satisfaction.

“The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria,” said Joseph Kirkpatrick , President of KirkpatrickPrice. “DecisionLink delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on DecisionLink controls.”

About DecisionLink

DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® is the first and leading enterprise-class solution for automating and scaling customer value management. ValueCloud® transforms customer value into strategic, actionable assets empowering sellers, marketers, and customer success professionals to elevate tactical conversations about feature, function, and price into outcome-based discussions of business value. The ability to do this securely, at scale, and at any point in the customer journey is unique to DecisionLink and ensures customers for life. DecisionLink is trusted by top enterprise businesses, including Caterpillar, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Marketo, and VMware as well as elite, fast-growing companies like Apptio, Contrast Security, Elastic, Menlo Security, and PagerDuty.

For more information, please visit www.decisionlink.com , call 800.670.8301, or engage with us on social media.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and FERPA frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com , follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn , or subscribe to our YouTube channel .

