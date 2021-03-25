Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ontario Place to Reopen Drive-In Theatre

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario Place is set to welcome Ontarians back to the waterfront, as the Drive In theatre reopens April 1st, with the comfort and safety of visitors remaining top priority. The theatre, with a capacity of 185 cars safely distanced, is equipped with a gigantic 60 ft. by 32.5 ft. screen and cinema projector, which sits on the edge of downtown Toronto with the skyline as the backdrop. The April schedule includes the regularly programmed slate of films on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, as well as a Spring Break special, with screenings every day from the 9th to the 18th.

Showcasing a variety of genres, the April lineup includes classics like Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982), Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986), Pulp Fiction (1994), Tangled (2010) and Captain Marvel (2019). For the full list of movies, future updates on films and to purchase tickets visit http://ontarioplace.com/en/movies-at-ontario-place/drive-in/.

We are working with staff to ensure a safe experience for all. We encourage visitors to review the safety measures put in place, which can be found on the Ontario Place website.

About Ontario Place

Ontario Place is an agency of the Government of Ontario that features 155 acres of waterfront property in Toronto and is home to the iconic Cinesphere, the first permanent IMAX theatre in the world. While the Cinesphere is temporarily closed, the site continues to be open to the public for recreational use. In 2021, Ontario Place will continue to offer a variety of physically distanced programs, events and activities.

For more information about Ontario Place, please visit http://ontarioplace.com.

Follow Ontario Place on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, use the hashtag #OntarioPlace to share your experience.

Amit Parihar
Ontario Place
416-314-9900 x1036
amit.parihar@ontarioplace.com

Aimee Ross
Ontario Place
416-314-9900 x1048
aimee.ross@ontarioplace.com

