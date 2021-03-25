Artec 3D Unveils 2021 Class of Gold Certified Partners and Ambassadors

3D scanning technology leader continues to expand global presence with new class of global certified resellers

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artec 3D, a world-renowned developer and manufacturer of professional 3D hardware and software, today announces its 2021 class of Gold Certified Partners. The 57 new Gold Certified Partners and Ambassadors are part of Artec 3D’s growing network of 140+ global authorized resellers that span more than 60 countries. This year, Artec 3D has also more than doubled the number of new Gold Certified Ambassadors, which is comprised of companies that possess the full line of Artec 3D’s professional 3D scanners, have an elite customer service rating and have excelled in promoting the technology.



To earn the Gold accreditation, each Artec 3D reseller had to complete a rigorous testing process that demonstrated their advanced knowledge of Artec’s comprehensive product line of 3D scanner software and hardware, which consists of professional handheld, desktop and long-range scanners. Purchasing Artec 3D solutions through a certified reseller ensures that end users receive a fully verified product and access to the company’s dedicated support team, as well as qualified trainings from product experts. Certified resellers can ensure customers are getting the most out of their 3D scanning solutions and being kept up to date on the latest advancements, such as the unveiling of Artec 3D’s new proprietary AI Engine. This new advancement is free to Artec Studio 15 users and boosts the 3D scanning resolution of Eva and Leo to 0.2mm.

All Gold Partners are also set up to provide virtual demos and trainings of Artec 3D’s industry-leading solutions to individuals interested in learning more. This commitment to customer service ensures that purchasers of Artec 3D’s technology have a true partner they can rely on to get the most out of their investment. To be a Gold Partner, resellers must renew their certification every year, which ensures that these companies are experts on all of Artec 3D’s latest products and features.

“Our Gold Resellers and Ambassadors have done a fantastic job of embracing virtual workflows to provide continuous support to end-users throughout the past year,” said Artyom Yukhin, President and CEO of Artec 3D. “From engineering to healthcare to CGI and more, our technology is utilized within a variety of very different industries and by professionals of very different backgrounds. Having a global network of passionate, knowledgeable resellers is critical to ensuring that every individual that is interested in 3D scanning technology gets the proper support they need.”

This year’s class of Gold Partners and Ambassadors includes:

Artec 3D Gold Certified Ambassadors

Beijing Onrol Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

KLIB (Germany)

ShareMind (Italy)

DataDesign Co., Ltd. (Japan)

4C Creative Cad Cam Consultants (Netherlands)

3D Masters s.c. (Poland)

Shonan Design (S) Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Central Scanning Limited (United Kingdom)

Digitize Designs Inc. (United States)

GoMeasure3D (United States)

Rapid Scan 3D (United States)

Trimech Solutions (United States)

Artec 3D Gold Certified Partners

Freedspace/Thinglab (Australia)

Qubic (Australia)

3D Space Labs Pty Ltd (3DSL) (Australia)

Algona GmbH (Austria)

B2N Ltd. (Bulgaria)

Objex Unlimited (Canada)

Beijing Asahi 3D Technology Co., Ltd (China)

Jie Technology Co., Ltd (Hong Kong)

3D Printhuset A/S (Denmark)

Hiway Technologies (Egypt)

CADvision (France)

Kreos (France)

MILLENIUM 3D S.A.S. (France)

3D Numérisation SAS (France)

AIPWorks (Finland)

Algona GmbH (Germany)

Antonius Köster GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

3D-picture.net (Germany)

Caliber Eng. Ltd. (Israel)

JGC GEOINFORMATION SYSTEMS S.A. (Greece)

OPT Technologies Co., Ltd. (Japan)

UAB 3D Creative (Lithuania)

SURVEY SOLUTIONS LIMITED (New Zealand)

Tripiodi (Poland)

Globatek JSC (Russia)

3D FORMAT/3D Innovations Ltd. (Russia)

Hankook Archive Inc. (South Korea)

Hello3D Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

NEXPACE INC. (South Korea)

Aquateknica Ltd. (Spain)

infoTRON A.Ş. (Turkey)

Teknodizayn (Turkey)

UA Company KODA Ltd (Ukraine)

Europac 3D (United Kingdom)

iMakr Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Patrick Thorn & Co. (United Kingdom)

Algona GmbH Switzerland (Switzerland)

Digital Scan 3D (United States)

Direct Dimensions Inc. (United States)

Hawk Ridge Systems (United States)

Indicate Technologies (United States)

Laser Design (United States)

Reality 3D LLC (United States)

3D Printing Colorado (United States)

To find an Artec 3D reseller near you, visit https://www.artec3d.com/where-to-buy.

About Artec 3D

Artec 3D is an international company, headquartered in Luxembourg, with offices in the United States (Santa Clara, California), China (Shanghai) and Russia (Moscow). Artec 3D develops and produces innovative 3D solutions and products. Artec has a team of professional experts in the collection and processing of 3D surfaces as well as biometric facial recognition. Artec 3D’s products and services can be used in many industries, such as in engineering, medicine, media and design, entertainment, fashion, historic preservation, security technology and many more.

