Knightscope Inc. Offers Assistance Law Enforcement Desperately Seeks

Using a round number, 2 million security personnel working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days per year means that at any given moment there are only about 500,000 police and security officers trying to protect 331 million people across 50 states (2.3 billion acres of land). These dedicated professionals flat-out need help across multiple verticals to do their jobs effectively.

Knightscope Inc. and its portfolio of fully Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) are the assistance police and security agencies desperately seek. Knightscope’s autonomous technology platform is a fusion of robotics, data collection, predictive analytics and collaborative social engagement all utilized to predict and prevent crime. This technology means that humans don’t have to perform monotonous patrol posts anymore or put themselves in harm’s way on recon duties. Instead, they can use their skills in other areas while being best positioned to react if necessary to actionable data that is constantly transferred in real time by Knightscope’s ASRs.

About Knightscope Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

