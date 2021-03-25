Voiceover Kickstart Ltd Launches Game-Changing Podcast, The Recorded Voice

The podcast is a shining star in a sea of voiceover podcasts that goes straight to expert sources for invaluable industry insights.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voiceover Kickstart Ltd is pleased to announce the launch of a game-changing new podcast in the voiceover industry, The Recorded Voice.Voiceover Kickstart is a renowned online resource for voiceover artists from around the world. The company provides personal online voiceover classes, mentoring, and a thriving community to support voiceover artists in the beginning stages of their career and beyond. Founder, Guy Michaels , boasts over 20 years of experience in supporting others in the industry with an honest, actionable, and results-driven approach to giving advice.In Voiceover Kickstart’s most recent news, the company has released a brand-new, industry-specific podcast to further support voiceover artists in achieving success. The podcast, entitled The Recorded Voice, discusses everything related to the voiceover career and business and is hosted by Guy Michaels himself.“The Recorded Voice was born from a passion for the spoken word, a thirst for professional development, and an obsession with audio,” says Michaels. “These conversations lift the lid on the skills, the process and the industry to help you, the voiceover artist, make better career decisions and improve the running of your business.”The Recorded Voice is specifically designed to be unlike any other voiceover podcast on the market, with Michaels showcasing a new expert in the field every fortnight. These experts are superstars in voiceover covering and work in various niche areas, including audiobook narration, commercial voiceover, and the technical side of recording voiceover from home-studios, just to name a few.“Every episode will have actionable advice and support my online programmes, many of which are free,” Michaels states. “I am passionate about the development of talent and am happy to give back to an industry that has served me well for so long.”For more information about The Recorded Voice, or to listen, please visit https://the-recorded-voice.captivate.fm/listen About Guy MichaelsGuy Michaels is a professional voice actor and coach with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Michaels has worked on countless projects, including work for the tech, travel, gaming, commercial and educational industries, and has done work for major brands such as Vodafone, Nintendo, IBM, Wizarding World, Red Cross International, Microsoft, and Alcon Laboratories – all completed from his professional and high-end studio in North London.