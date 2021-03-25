Parts Avatar Offers Interest-Free Financing & Free shipping over $75 on Car Parts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Retailer of automotive parts, PartsAvatar.ca has been working diligently to provide the best customer service, keeping in mind Canada’s current covid conditions. Parts Avatar now makes auto parts even more affordable with interest-free installments with Sezzle. The automotive company is the only car parts online store in Canada providing this feature.
With the onset of 2021, the government’s covid measures, extreme weather conditions, and job market fluctuations, keeping your car on the road can be tricky. The harsh weather in Canada calls for major vehicle upgrades with changing seasons. Keeping this in mind and the necessity of a vehicle for people, Parts Avatar looked to find a solution to meet their customers’ needs. Sezzle provides the customers with the opportunity to pay in 4 easy bi-weekly interest-free installments that match the Canadian pay cycles. Sezzle is also convenient for those who want to avoid the entire payment using a credit card. Customers need not worry about any extra charges, as Sezzle does not deduct any fee from the customer but instead charges the business. Since the implementation in December 2020, Parts Avatar has seen significant adoption and positive feedback from customers.
In the past year, being an essential service, Parts Avatar has worked during the lockdown, offering car parts across the country, with free shipping over $99 throughout the year. Based on customer feedback, Parts Avatar now offers free shipping over $75 on all car parts, to enable customers to purchase auto parts online conveniently and safely. The employees and customer service team were active and worked through extreme weather conditions to meet the growing demand for car parts. Online shopping has been the safest way to shop, and warehouse pick-ups were also open while implementing stringent safety measures.
Parts Avatar continuously focuses on their Canadian customers’ needs. By spreading out the purchase cost over four bi-weekly interest-free installments, customers can budget their spending and buy the auto parts they need. Customers can shop a vast range of perfect fitment car parts online and browse through the Parts Avatar website for buying guides and other DIY repair information. Shopping for car parts from the industry’s best brands has never been easy and affordable in Canada.
Kailash Kasala
