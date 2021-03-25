Data Science Experts Will Gather Virtually for the 7th Annual World-Wide Data Vault Conference

Stoweflake Resort and Spa Bill Inmon - The father of Data Warehousing Scott Ambler Dan Linstedt, Creator of Data Vault and DV 2.0

ST ALBANS, VT, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World-Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) will be 100% virtual this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The WWDVC conference held May 17 – 21 is the premier event for “All things Data Vault related.” Usually held each year in Stowe, Vermont, this event draws Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing experts from all over the world, where they gather to learn, network, and check out the emerging trends that affect their industry.

Despite the online virtual delivery, the conference format will be the same as previous years, with two-days of vendor hands-on sessions and two-and-one-half days of presentations. Topics covered this year are Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Data Hubs, Automation, and Data Vault Case Studies.

WWDVC 2020 was cancelled last year due to COVID-19’s U.S. debut and the subsequent lockdowns that took place. And, because the event was not held, WWDVC 2021 is being recognized as the 7th Annual WWDVC conference instead.

According to a spokesperson, they're very excited with the speaker lineup this year as it reflects well on the intended themes and will undoubtedly provided value to attendees.

This years keynote on machine learning will be delivered by Heli Helskyaho who is a certified Data Vault 2.0 practitioner, an Oracle ACE Director, and a Top 100 influencer on the IT sector in Finland every year from 2015-2019.

Bill Inmon, the father of Data Warehousing has frequently spoken at this conference and he'll be returning again this year to share his latest innovations.

Scott Ambler, the Vice President and Chief Scientist of Disciplined Agile at the Project Management Institute (PMI) will also be speaking about making your organization work smarter.

This conference centered on enterprise analytics has been attracting the attention of academia. In the past teams from NYU, Yale, Western Carolina University, Norwich University and even the Ministry of Education, New Zealand have attended or presented at this event. This year we'll be joined by Richard Strange, a PhD candidate at Oxford University who will talk about how the Data Vault can help with data-driven academic research.

Doug Needham will return for a second time to apply his mathematical background and demonstrate how to organically identify data model subject areas through data structure graphs.

Certified Data Vault expert and instructor Bruce McCartney is going to show us how to use AI to create the Business Vault.

At this point Snowflake and Erwin are conducting pre-conference hands-on sessions where attendees can experience the tools first-hand. Other hands-on sessions are going to be announced soon, the spokesperson added.

To miss this event is to miss an opportunity of a lifetime. With the increased pressure on companies to properly handle privacy, security, and accelerated development, we’ve compiled the hottest technology and automation vendors on the planet. And, this is without compromising on the basics of deriving value out of the data where the Data Vault 2.0 System of Business Intelligence has consistently shined.

Current sponsors of WWDVC 2021 are Snowflake, VaultSpeed, WhereScape, Erwin by Quest, Validatar, and Zetaris at the Platinum level; Performance G2 and D|One at Gold; and FORESTRIM Technology and DataRebels at Silver. There is still time to sponsor the event, but time is running out. To be a sponsor for this event visit https://wwdvc.com/about/be-a-sponsor/

"As the event has been held several times in the past at the Stoweflake Resort and Spa at Stowe in Vermont, the resort is also partnering with us as a sponsor to the online event. We hope to get back to the in-person venue again in the future.", added the spokesperson.

For anyone interested in speaking at the first-ever WWDVC Virtual Conference, please complete the form at https://wwdvc.com/about/speaker-submission, and those looking to register to attend the event can use coupon code DVA15 to receive 15% off when registering, until May 1, 2021. https://wwdvc.com/#tile_registration

Here's what a past attendee had to say: "No other professional conference brings together Data Vault leaders from across the globe to share challenges and success stories, participate in hands-on software demonstrations, and engage in unparalleled networking opportunities. If you are determined to deliver the best data warehouse architecture for your customers, this event should be at the top of your annual plan."

