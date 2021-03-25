Gamma Jacket, the Graphene-infused All-season Jacket Hits $50,000 Funding in 3 Days

The Gamma jacket is fully waterproof, windproof, and snowproof Gamma has built-in heaters that can be powered by your power bank for cold weather wear. Gamma is 100% cutproof. Even a knife cannot cut through the hard-as-diamond graphene fabric

Gamma, the latest project by innovative techwear brand Wear Graphene, has breached $50,000 in funding in just 3 days on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gamma is an all-season jacket infused with the nanoparticle graphene, the strongest and thinnest material on Earth. Graphene’s potential for a wide range of applications has earned it the name “supreme graphene” as well as a Nobel Prize.

The leading techwear clothing brand Wear Graphene was one of the first to infuse graphene into textiles, granting their clothing properties such as extreme durability, weather resistance, temperature control, and bacteria resistance. Wear Graphene as a long history of manufacturing graphene clothing for other brands and Gamma is the latest in Wear Graphene’s line of graphene-infused fashion. Gamma is 100% graphene-infused and includes additional features such as built-in heating, ample storage, a hood, and a rain hem.

Gamma launched this week on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and was met with fast success. The campaign reached its funding goal within mere hours of launch, and within 3 days, it had earned over $50,000, or over 1,000% of its goal. With 54 days remaining in the campaign, Gamma has the potential to be one of the most successful Kickstarter projects of 2021.

“We’re excited to introduce the world to the benefits of graphene-infused clothing with Gamma Jacket,” said Sarah Wood, spokesperson for Wear Graphene. “Graphene has the power to transform any piece of clothing into all-season wear that lasts a lifetime. It brings practicality, sustainability, and comfort to Gamma in a stylish package. Gamma is the only jacket we use for warm and cold weather. We’re confident this is the jacket of the future.”

Gamma’s graphene-infused fabric has benefits for users living in any part of the world.

Graphene offers temperature control that mimics human skin. The nano-lattice distributes heat around the jacket to keep you warm in cold weather. When it’s warm, it wicks moisture and expels excess heat to cool you down.

For extremely cold weather (temperatures below freezing), Gamma has built-in heaters. By connecting a power bank to an inner pocket, the wearer can adjust the temperature of the jacket. Graphene then distributes the heat from the heaters around the torso. Despite Gamma’s weight of about 500 g (1.1 lbs), it’s able to keep you warm even in extremely cold weather.

Graphene’s impermeability renders Gamma waterproof, damage-proof, and windproof. Almost nothing can break through graphene. Gamma is strong enough to repel knife punctures and to withstand serious wear and tear. And it will not permit cold air or moisture to enter.

For sunny and hot days, Gamma is UV-proof. Gamma will protect the wearer from the sun's harmful UV rays while preventing overheating.

Graphene is completely hypoallergenic and antimicrobial. Gamma will protect the wearer from germs and allergens and will remain free from odors for life.

Gamma’s stylish and functional design makes it ideal for use outdoors, indoors, and for formal and informal occasions. It has 10 pockets, 2 of which are hidden, for practical storage on any occasion. Its rain hem and visored hood make Gamma a functional rain jacket for casual users or a shell for hikers and adventurers.

Gamma is machine washable and easy to maintain. It is resistant to tears, marks, stains, and scuffs. Thanks to graphene’s strength, Gamma will not crease or wrinkle. It will maintain a crisp like-new look for the life of the jacket.

“Gamma is the first all-season, all-climate jacket.” continued Sarah. “Thanks to graphene, clothing is going to become more versatile than ever. We’re excited to introduce the world to graphene-infused clothing and to Gamma, the most versatile jacket ever made.”

Learn more about Wear Graphene’s work with graphene and become a backer of Gamma Jacket at https://www.weargraphene.com/. Early-bird perks are still available, and Gamma ships globally.

About Wear Graphene

Wear Graphene has operations in Seattle and in Hong Kong where it has a lab and manufacturers that work exclusively with graphene and textiles. The company was founded in 2015 by scientists who have been studying graphene since its discovery in 2004.

Wear Graphene has served the Eastern European, Asian, and Australian market for years, providing custom graphene-infused clothing and textiles to a small market of buyers. Now, the brand is seeking to expand into commercial clothing in the West by introducing its newest jacket, Gamma, on Kickstarter.

Wear Graphene is confident that Gamma is the most versatile jacket on the market. It is excited to introduce the world to graphene-infused fashion.

Gamma is now available for pre-order at https://www.weargraphene.com/. Become a backer today to receive a Gamma jacket for an exclusive early-bird price.

