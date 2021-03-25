Confluence’s Risk API Solution Chosen by Leading Global Fund Administrator

Under a long-term contract, the new global fund administrator client will employ Confluence’s cloud-based Risk API solution

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider helping the investment management industry solve complex investment data challenges, today announced it has secured a long-term contract with a leading global fund administrator that will use Confluence’s Risk API solution to deliver fully-fledged risk analytics.

The global fund administrator will use Confluence’s Risk API to build customized downstream reports for a large and growing number of client portfolios. The new client recognized the complexity of aggregating and managing the necessary data, and the importance of cleaning and controlling that data before calculating risk. As such, the firm turned to Confluence’s Revolution platform, as it provides access to on-demand risk analysis and integrates into its cloud platform, creating a scalable and efficient method for reporting. With broad asset class coverage and scalability, the leading global fund administrator can now use Risk API, part of the Revolution suite, to create a more efficient, timely and cost-effective reporting workflow.

The engagement demonstrates Confluence’s ability to provide scalability without compromising on the underlying risk model. Risk API allows clients to lower their operational costs while providing them with the flexibility required to construct custom solutions for their clients.

“Fund administrators today are looking for solutions that account for their risk, performance and attribution needs in the most streamlined ways possible,” said Todd Moyer, Confluence’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our groundbreaking Revolution platform uses best-of-breed technology across regions and asset classes to provide a seamless and efficient experience for our clients. We’re looking forward to partnering with this global fund administrator and contributing to their overall success—and to the success of their own investor customers—by offering an unparalleled level of operational efficiency.”

Revolution is a cloud-based platform, offering vital analysis of portfolio performance, attribution, risk and compliance. It helps clients reduce costs, improve client communication and control investment decisions.

About Confluence

As a leading global technology solutions provider to the investment management industry, Confluence helps clients solve complex investment data challenges across the front, middle and back office. From innovative portfolio analytics to regulatory and financial reporting solutions, Confluence invests in the latest technology and data and in its team of industry experts to meet the evolving needs of asset managers and service providers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence services over 400 clients in 39 countries, with locations across Europe, North America, South Africa, Australia and Asia. For more information, visit www.confluence.com

Michael Kingsley Forefront Communications Group, Inc. + 1 212-320-8984 mkingsley@forefrontcomms.com