Statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Sentencing of Former Pike County Sheriff Reader

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the sentencing of former Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader:
“No one is above the law – and there are rightful consequences for violating the public trust. Today’s sentencing closes an ugly chapter for Pike County, whose citizens deserve government free of corruption.”
