Upland CA ProMedify FirstAid CPR Certification Healthcare ContinuingEducation

Newly updated CPR and first aid training courses have been launched by ProMedify. They work with both health professionals and non-healthcare workers to provide valuable training that can be immediately applied in real-life situations.

/EIN News/ -- Upland, United States , March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly updated range of CPR and first aid courses has been launched by ProMedify. They provide stress-free learning experiences with a focus on helping clients to pass their certification test quickly and efficiently.

More information can be found at: https://www.promedify.com

The newly updated program range is part of their continuing focus on client experience. ProMedify strives to make the learning experience as enjoyable and beneficial as possible, and to this end a 100% refund is available for anyone who isn’t satisfied with their class.

ProMedify is a firm believer that knowledge is power, and this forms the foundation of their classes. They enjoy connecting with the community to spread awareness and help save lives, and consider this more important than ever because of the impact of the pandemic.

ProMedify, the continuing medical education specialty firm, is focused on providing training and education that is fun and engaging, with respectful and courteous instructors.

ProMedify tailors its continuing education courses for both healthcare professionals and non-medical personnel depending on the needs of the organization they’re working with. This helps to ensure the smoothest process and provides better results for each client.

The company was founded by Reena Batra Weerekoon, MD – who also provides education consultancy services to several local organizations. She received her Doctor of Medicine from Central America Health Sciences University.

ProMedify offers a wide range of courses, including CPR, AED, first aid, ACLS, BLS, PALS, NRP, and nursing continuing education. All of their instructors are highly qualified, passionate and knowledgeable about their subject.

Additional details are provided at: https://www.promedify.com/courses

Reena and the team are passionate about educating and empowering students on life-saving measures, while spreading awareness of the correct training. Through 2021 and beyond, they are focusing on helping to cultivate a healthier community and nation.

She states: “Being a mother of two boys, a devoted wife and a daughter, I wanted to allocate more time for my family. As an entrepreneur, I envisioned teaching lifesaving skills to the community through my passion of teaching as it is a very important skill for anyone to have.”

Full details of the newly updated program can be found at: https://www.promedify.com

Contact Info:

Name: Reena Batra

Email: Send Email

Organization: ProMedify

Address: 600 N Mountain Ave Suite A105, Upland, CA 91786, United States

Phone: +1-909-414-1799

Website: https://ProMedify.com/





