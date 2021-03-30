NIXCOVID ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNER TO OVERSEE LOGISTICS AND PRODUCT SOURCING

Mr. Blake Sherwood joins NIXCOVID as the Strategic Partner Mr. Blake Sherwood at NIXCOVID warehouse facilities in CA; inspecting Nitrile EXAMINATION GLOVES Mr. Sherwood in front of shipment for IEMA, inspecting Faceshield containers

Mr. Blake Sherwood joins as the Director of Supply Chain Logistics for Nixcovid, the medical equipment provider company

We made this deal happen in the middle of the crisis and the trigger for me was to watch the frontline healthcare workers wear poor quality PPEs.” — Mr. Blake Sherwood

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, March 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NIXCOVID proudly announces Mr. Blake Sherwood as the Strategic Partner and Vice President of Supply Chain Logistics to oversee its supply chain logistics, for a safer, and faster delivery to governments, hospitals and frontline workforces.Mr. Sherwood will oversee all aspects and functions of logistics and supply chain relationships for NIXCOVID. Recently, Mr. Sherwood helped the company complete its largest successful transaction of PPE delivery and shipment that is worth $13 million.Having an extensive background in logistics and finance helps Mr. Blake Sherwood create smooth operations for the challenging supply chain transactions. Mr. Sherwood has lived in Asia, and he speaks Mandarin; he understands the intricacies of international markets and how to overcome the challenges of working across the globe. Prior to his current position at NIXCOVID, Mr. Sherwood played a critical role in ensuring the State of Illinois amongst others to source key PPE products during the most critical stages of the Covid 19 pandemic.Mrs. Kathryn Bonesteel, the CEO and Co-Founder of NIXCOVID quotes: "Through this strategic partnership, we will have a strong and secure PPE distribution in the US. We are very excited and grateful that Mr. Blake Sherwood will manage the Supply Chain Logistics as our partner. With his extensive skills and background in the sector, NIXCOVID will ramp up growth of its operations even further, and create amazing synergies; provide certified supplies directly for state governments, hospitals, and Fortune 500 essential workforces in the most successful and timely manner.”Mr. Sherwood utilizes his extensive research and experience in the PPE acquisition and delivery. Last year in March 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, he brought in 10 million PPE products through his partnership with Shambliss Security LLC . Shambliss was recognized by the State of Illinois for a completion of this successful delivery during lockdown.Mr. Sherwood said: “I needed to make this transaction happen because it was just unfair that the nurses were stapling used masks on TV. I knew something had to be done to ensure safe, timely, secure PPEs, and I had access to these kinds of transactions through my local Chinese partner, who had already sent 500 pieces of PPE to my family for protection from COVID 19 as a personal gesture.Mr. Sherwood added :” The PPEs were produced in factories across China. Together with Shambliss, we brought in 10 million pieces of PPE ranging from Face Shields, Gowns to Hand Sanitizers which was delivered to the State of Illinois (IEMA). Together with NIXCOVID, we will ensure high standards and quality of certified PPE deliveries for the frontline essential workforces. "About NIXCOVID: The Company's mission is to provide certified supplies directly for state governments, hospitals, and Fortune 500 essential workforces. NIXCOVID is a global team of successful business executives, government staffers, entrepreneurs and supply chain experts working together to get PPE and testing in the hands of every frontline worker and those who need it the most.

PPE much needed