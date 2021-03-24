Stranded Hiker South Baldface

CONTACT: Lieutenant Bradley Morse Sergeant Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 March 24, 2021

Chatham, NH – On Tuesday, March 23, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Oxford County Maine Emergency Dispatch received a call about a stranded hiker in the vicinity of South Baldface Mountain in Chatham. The hiker was identified as Marlin Conrad, 68, of North Yarmouth, Maine. He was off the Baldface Circle trail between the summit of South Baldface and the shelter. He had been post holing in three to four feet of snow and had fallen, resulting in a long slide down a steep section of the exposed mountain. Due to the long fall, he lost some of his equipment including one of his hiking shoes. He was unable to move from his location due to having only one shoe, the deep snow, and steep terrain. He requested assistance from 911, and NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded.

Conservation Officers departed the trailhead in Chatham at approximately 11:00 p.m. They hiked 2.8 miles, arriving at Conrad’s location at 1:33 a.m. They were able to locate him using a whistle, GPS, and calling out. Conrad was in good spirits and only complaining of cold numb feet. He was in a light sleeping bag and had extra layers on to keep him warm. The Officers placed chemical heat pads inside insulated pack boots that they carried up along with thick wool socks and placed them on Conrad’s feet. Conrad was able to walk back down to the parking area where his vehicle was parked, arriving at 3:46 a.m.

It is important to note that winter conditions including deep snow and ice are present in the mountains and likely to persist for the next several weeks. Anyone venturing out should be equipped with micro-spikes, snowshoes, and extra layers. Route finding can be difficult especially if you find yourself on a less used section of trail, and although cell phone mapping applications can be useful they are not a substitute for a map, compass, and hand held GPS unit.