Nine New Platforms for Automotive and Commercial Applications

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Electronics is excited to introduce a total of nine new series’ of automotive and commercial grade molded powder inductors. The PA540x, PA544x (commercial grade) and PM540x, PM544x (automotive grade) range in size from 3.7×3.4×1.2mm up to 14×12.8×3.5mm. These platforms add to Pulse’s already popular line of high efficiency power inductors. They are ideal for high current, non-isolated DC/DC converters and voltage regulators and range in inductance from 100nH to 70uH with current up to 55Apk. These products are suitable for a wide range of applications for the computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets including servers, network gear, small cell, PoE, control boards, USB charging, lighting and infotainment systems.

“This significant product expansion ensures that Pulse has a soft-saturation, low audible noise power inductor to meet any customers’ needs.”

John Gallagher | Product Marketing, Power PBU, Pulse Electronics

Key Features and Benefits:

Multiple Competitive Cross References

AEC-Q200 Qualified

High Current and Lowest DCR

Molded Construction

High Energy Storage Density

Low Profile

Automated Manufacturing for Outstanding Quality

RoHS Compliant

Applications:

Automotive, Computing, Communications and Industrial

To view, compare and download data sheets for our Molded Inductor Series utilize our Product Finder and simply enter the prefix of the part number. To inquire about lead times, competitive pricing, samples and more, just contact us here.

