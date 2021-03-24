Harpoon Therapeutics Appoints Experienced Biotech Leader Alan Colowick, M.D., to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today announced the appointment of Alan Colowick, M.D., to its board of directors. Dr. Colowick is an experienced biotech leader and has served in numerous executive and board roles.



“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Colowick as the newest member of the Harpoon Board of Directors,” said Ron Hunt, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Harpoon Therapeutics. “Alan is an accomplished industry leader who has managed and served on the boards of numerous innovative life science companies and he brings extensive experience and knowledge at this pivotal period of growth for Harpoon.”

“I am delighted to join Harpoon’s Board of Directors during this important period of clinical development activity for the company,” stated Alan Colowick, M.D. “Harpoon has made tremendous progress in a short time evolving into a clinical stage organization with an exciting pipeline of potential immune-oncology therapies that could make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients with cancer.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Colowick has had a broad impact across the healthcare landscape with a focus on clinical-stage companies in oncology, rare diseases and other specialty therapeutic areas. From May 2017 until January 2021, he served as a partner and executive partner with Sofinnova Ventures and led investments in Velos Biopharma, Xylocor, and InCarda. He also served as Chair of Principia Biopharma from April 2019 until its acquisition by Sanofi in September 2020, and as its Executive Chair from February 2017 to April 2019. Prior to Sofinnova, he was with Celgene Corporation from 2010 to 2017 serving most recently as Executive Vice President where he focused on strategic and growth opportunities and an operational plan to leverage Big Data across the corporation. From 2008 until its acquisition by Celgene in 2010, he was CEO of Gloucester Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Gloucester Pharmaceuticals, he was President, Oncology at Geron Corporation and was Chief Medical Officer at Threshold Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Colowick holds an M.D. from Stanford University School of Medicine, an M.P.H. from Harvard School of Public Health and a B.S. in Molecular Biology from the University of Colorado.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for small cell lung cancer and other DLL3-associated tumors. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.

Contacts:

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.

Georgia Erbez

Chief Financial Officer

650-443-7400

media@harpoontx.com

Westwicke ICR

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

858-356-5932

robert.uhl@westwicke.com



