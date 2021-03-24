/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cohort is perennially changing. Individuals need to amend to this change, whatever the industry. In the business world, feuding has always been a driving force for many entrepreneurs to keep ingenious and consolidate their services. Some fail, while others triumph. What makes an efficacious entrepreneur is many things. For one, experience is a common ground, so is perseverance and an open mind. Here are the Top Influential People to follow in 2021.



Here's the list of top Entrepreneurs who are doing a great job in 2021 by CaphIQ .

Natasha Grano



Natasha Grano is the nation’s #1 Mindset Coach and ‘number 1 female motivational speaker under 40 in the world’. She is a thought Leader to the new generation and Manifestation Expert.



Natasha’s journey began as a Global Influencer and is now a best selling Author and The creator of the renowned MBS Method (Meditational Behavioural Synchronicity) - your transformation to a greater life! Her knowledge has gained over 100 Million Views and her programs have helped over 1.5 Million people transform their lives, making her one of the most respected names in her field online internationally. Natasha has been learning and teaching Mindset for the last 15 years for all kinds of people at different stages of their life, incl. Entrepreneurs with 9 figure businesses and A-list movie stars. Natasha’s mission is to share her message with the world and make her wisdom available for absolutely anyone, anytime to be able to overcome any kind of suffering too as she did.



Drawing on her own traumatic experiences she went through, Natasha shows you how to transform your life in every area and take back control of your health, wealth, love and success. She also has a strong focus on success mindset and coaches on How to use your network to create your Net Worth by elevating you and your business to the highest level.





Cole and Kelsea Moscatel, the dream couple, living their dream life. Based in LA but living almost everywhere else, Cole and Kelsea are living life out of a suitcase. Cole and Kelsea are the epitome of chic luxury; their lifestyle exemplifies what high-end living is like. The duo has an eye for the finer things in life and to their circle they have an opinion which matters. So much so that one-percenters from all over the world look to The Moscatel for advice on all things opulent living. Inspiring these A-listers in their circle Cole and Kelsea offer some of their own experiences through their discrete, luxury concierge service called Snob Concierge.



Scott Duffy started his career with Tony Robbins, played key roles launching CBS Sportsline, NBC Internet, & FOXSports.com, before selling his company to Richard Branson’s Virgin Group. Today, he is disrupting the education industry. His What Now? Academy builds online schools for enterprise companies to provide branded content, certifications, and community for their customers.

www.scottduffy.com



Founders of Stripe Payment Gateway



With more people making the switch to e-commerce, it is no wonder that John and Patrick Collison’s revolutionary idea for an online payments infrastructure firm, was received the way it was.



Now worth $95 billion, Stripe Inc. is one of the most valuable privately-owned companies in Silicon Valley, earning a seal of approval from early investor Elon Musk. The current valuation has allowed John and Patrick to rank amongst the richest self-made millennial billionaires earning their spot as #2 on top entrepreneurs to look out for in 2021.



Tara Thomas, Founder & CEO of “The Millionaire Mimosa”



Recently coined “The Queen Of Mimosas” by Media Maven Chadd Black is making her way to the top of the Beverage Industry one bottle at a time! Chadd Black says “I just believe that with every sip you’re a bit closer to becoming a millionaire!” Tara teaming up with Celebrity Crafter Signature Sipz to bring us “The Mimosa In A Bottle” is truly refreshing to say the least!





CEO of MyVanityTools.com



MonaLisa Crossway is taking the world of Beauty by storm with her “All Things Beauty” based store MyVanityTools.com! Recently, The Star Product “The Vanity Hood” has taken off with the likes of Celebrity Influencers such as DreamDoll, Dose Of Glam and many more utilizing the product in their Make Up Routines.



Mona told Essence, “I wanted to create practical products that could assist the everyday woman in her daily makeup routine” and she’s doing just that one “MyVanityTool” at https://myvanitytools.com/





Yassine is a self-made successful businessman who has created a strong presence across various industries. Very scant entrepreneurs have really dazzled everyone with their ability to handle agglomerate smoothly and efficiently and Yassine is one of them. Today he owns the most renowned real estate giant in Morocco - 'Groupe Loulanti', which lists in one of the top real estate companies in the country. Offering space for advertisement with a small cost of 500 MAD per month, is an attractive offer to be made. He concedes the Global Elite Team which offers Luxury concierge services around the world. In 2018 he started a training academy in Dubai named Elite world Alpha trading which teaches high school students the nitty-gritty’s of trading. Yassine owns more than 7 automobile brands which has a market capitalization off more than 85% in the region. He has big plans for diversification and is in talks with Tesla to get them to Morocco. Yassine has launched Drive Box which is a unique tablet project aimed at increasing advertising presence.





Former model, TV personality turned Entrepreneur



Carmen has had her feet dipped in just about everything. Two years ago founded Inf1uence with Husband, ex pro gamer Alexsandre Baljian. Inf1uence is influencer marketing and management agency that has made a big impact in the gaming industry with well over 60 influencers. Working with many big tech companies, such as Facebook, and several of the top companies in the gaming space. There is definitely no stopping Carmen in 2021, also with her new project in wraps, Nieve, a Women’s high-end ski apparel line, launching in October 2021. She is unstoppable.





Shalini is the Founder and CEO of Passport To Beauty, a global beauty and wellness brand that celebrates the beauty of diversity and creates the best beauty and wellness discoveries from around the world.



Shalini is the recent recipient of the Mahatma Gandhi Award at The British Parliament for her work in women’s empowerment and leadership. She is the recipient of the 2019 Jewel Of India Award from the Prime Minister’s Office, 2019 Woman of Excellence Award – Women Economic Forum, and the 2019 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award Nominee. She was named the #1 Person To Watch by The Economic Times of India, Winner of the Game Changer Of The Decade Award in Beauty, and Winner of the Oprah Beauty O~ward. In 2020 Shalini was named the President Of The International Women’s Wing for global women’s empowerment by the NRI Welfare Society in New Delhi.





Tony Potts is an international Emmy Award Winning presenter, producer and co-founder of the Los Angeles based, global media company, The Content Artists. Potts has hosted more than 6,000 shows, created more than 12,000 pieces of content to an audience of more than 1.5 Billion.



From the Oscars red carpet in Hollywood, the Olympics, Grammys, Golden Globes and the Cannes Film Festival, Potts has worked with the biggest A-list stars in film, television, digital and tech. In addition, Potts has been featured on many networks including NBC, ABC, CNN and FOX and international media outlets.



Potts and his company The Content Artists, leveraged that rich media industry history to create a “Format Factory” to develop innovative content creation and distribution to domestic and international markets.

