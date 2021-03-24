Mulvihill Premium Yield Announces Year End Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund (the “Fund”) announces results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020. Increase in net assets attributable to holders of Class I amounted to $1.09 million or $1.06 per Class I unit, increase in net assets attributable to holders of Class F units amounted to $0.42 million or $1.18 per Class F unit and increase in net assets attributable to holders of Class A units amounted to $0.03 million or $1.06 per Class A unit. As at December 31, 2020, net assets attributable to holders of Class I were $11.07 million or $10.51 per Class I unit; net assets attributable to holders of Class F were $6.03 million or $10.51 per Class F unit and net assets attributable to holders of Class A units were $0.25 million or $10.35 per Class A unit. Distributions paid to Class I units, Class F units, and Class A units were of $0.50 per Class I unit, $0.50 per Class F unit and $0.50 per Class A unit during the year.



The Fund is a mutual fund investment trust that seeks to provide unitholders with (i) high quarterly income on a tax efficient basis; (ii) long-term capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of high quality equity securities; and (iii) lower overall portfolio volatility. The Fund will write options to seek to earn tax efficient option premiums, reduce overall portfolio volatility and enhance the portfolio’s total return.

The Fund will (i) invest in an actively managed portfolio comprised of securities from the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P 500 Index; and (ii) use option writing strategies from time to time in response to market conditions to generate an enhanced tax efficient yield. The Fund is also permitted to invest in public investment funds including exchange-traded funds and other Strathbridge Funds (provided that no more than 15 percent of the net asset value of the Fund may be invested in securities of other Funds managed by Strathbridge and provided there are no duplication of fees) that provide exposure to such securities.

The Fund will use a quantitative approach to primarily select securities that generate strong free cash flow and have a high shareholder yield, utilizing measures such as dividends and share buybacks. The Fund will, from time to time employ various investment strategies, including the use of derivative instruments to generate income, reduce portfolio volatility and protect capital. The Fund seeks to achieve a 5 percent yield, with additional capital growth potential beyond such yield target.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. The Class F and Class A units are available on Fundserv under the codes MCM103 and MCM101 respectively.

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions) Statement of Financial Position as at December 31st 2020 Assets $ 17.54 Liabilities (0.19 ) Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Class I, Class F and Class A Units $ 17.35

Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended December 31st



Income (including Net Gain on Investments) $ 1.91 Expenses (0.37 ) Increase in Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Class I, Class F and Class A Units $ 1.54

