GraceKennedy Foods (USA) LLC (GK Foods USA) has announced a voluntary recall of a batch of its La Fe Peppers and Onions, due to the probable presence of extraneous material.

Derrick Reckord, President and CEO of GK Foods USA, owner of the La Fe brand, explained that the Voluntary Class 2 Recall has been initiated because there possibly could be small pieces of blue plastic in the product. If consumed, these plastic pieces could cause adverse health consequences. A Class 2 recall is issued when there is a remote probability of adverse health effects from the consumption of a product.

Mr. Reckord went on to say that there have been no reports of any adverse health issues associated with the affected product to date, and that GK Foods USA was recalling the entire batch out of an abundance of caution.

The batch of La Fe Peppers and Onions being recalled by Grace Foods USA comprises of 187 cases of the product which has been distributed in the North-East USA only. The product is included in La Fe’s vegetable blends category, and more details on the batch being recalled can be found below:

Brand/Product – La Fe Peppers & Onions

Net Weight – 16oz

Batch Number – Lot # KR043021

Best Before Date: March 2023

The best before dates and batch number can be found on the back panel of the packaging, close to the universal product code (UPC) bar code.

Consumers who purchased La Fe Peppers and Onions bearing the above best before dates and corresponding batch number, should not consume them. Instead, they should return the product to the point of purchase, where they will be refunded in full for the item(s) purchased.

“GK Foods USA wishes to assure consumers that their safety is always considered paramount. Providing safe, high quality products remains our number one priority,” Mr Reckord said. He also emphasized that the voluntary recall does not include any other batches of La Fe Peppers and Onions or any other La Fe products.

Consumers with questions pertaining to the recall may contact Ricardo Bryan at GK USA at 201.329.6260 ext. 5137 Mondays to Fridays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST. or via email to ricardo.bryan@gkco.com.

Contact: Suzanne Stanley Head of Corporate Communications GraceKennedy (876) 809-1121