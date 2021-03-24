The Borgen Project Officially Endorses the Girls LEAD Act

Young women need programs to encourage their civic engagement and that empower their interest in government and The Borgen Project is proud to get behind it.

TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Borgen Project is proud to announce our official endorsement of the Girls LEAD Act (S.634), which Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Ben Cardin (D-MD) reintroduced on March 9, a day after International Women’s Day. The Girls Leadership, Engagement, Agency and Development (LEAD) Act works to further gender equality worldwide by improving girls’ civic engagement and agency in the political hemisphere.S.634 proposes the Department of State and USAID develop programs to improve young women’s access to government matters. The bill also outlines how funding would be allocated to build and maintain these programs. Additionally, the bill directs that a supervisor oversees the continuous progress of the programs.Increasing girls’ inclusivity in politics and encouraging women in governance are increasingly important amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During this unprecedented crisis, each voice must be heard in order to ensure that resources are allocated fairly.“The Borgen Project began supporting the bill in the116th Congress. It was especially important for us to get behind the bill as we began to see how girls and women across the globe have been disproportionately impacted amid the pandemic. Unfortunately, women continue to eat less, earn less and save less,” said Clint Borgen, the founder and president of The Borgen Project.By supporting programming that ensures women have a seat at the decision-making table, we can help empower not only women but entire families, communities, and countries. We are pleased the bill has been reintroduced in the early days of the 117th Congress, prompting a much-needed change in the new year and getting us one step closer to gender equality.The Girls LEAD Act of 2021 is proudly endorsed by non-governmental organizations such as Save the Children, ChildFund International, International Action Network for Gender Equity & Law, and Futures Without Violence, among others.The Borgen Project is also thrilled to endorse the Girls LEAD Act and looks forward to its swift passage in Congress.About The Borgen ProjectThe Borgen Project is a nonprofit working at the political level to advance international development policies and programs to alleviate global poverty. Founded in 2003 by Clint Borgen, The Borgen Project has mobilized people around the world to make anti-poverty efforts a political priority, building awareness of global poverty and its effects on the international community to U.S. Congressional leaders and citizens alike. The Borgen Project currently has campaigns and volunteers in more than 930 cities and continues to expand its reach.###