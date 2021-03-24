Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Orangewood Partners’ Latest Fund

/EIN News/ -- ROWAYTON, Conn., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the world’s leading private capital advisory and fund placement firms and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have acted as the exclusive placement agent for Orangewood Partners.



Orangewood Partners LLC (“Orangewood”), a long-term focused private investment firm, announced the final closing of Orangewood Fund II, L.P. (together with its parallel vehicles, the “Fund”) with more than $200 million in equity commitments as well as approximately $100 million in equity across other vehicles. The Fund received support from a diverse range of institutional investors, with more than the two-thirds of the capital raised since March 2020 when COVID-19 caused widespread shutdowns.

Founded in 2015, Orangewood focuses on special situation and growth-oriented private equity transactions in partnership with founder-led businesses, management teams, and entrepreneurs primarily in the non-discretionary healthcare, consumer, and multi-unit sectors. The Fund’s strategy is consistent with Orangewood’s approach of investing in North American private and public companies with $5 million to $25 million+ of EBITDA through control and structured minority investments in its core sectors, which are largely uncorrelated to economic cycles.

"Orangewood has a partnership and value-driven approach to transform lower middle market companies,” said Josh Barenbaum, Partner at Eaton Partners. “The firm’s senior investment team and deep bench of skilled operating partners, combined with its strategic capital and operational expertise, enable Orangewood to facilitate growth and execute operational improvements at each of its portfolio companies."

“Orangewood’s disciplined and proven investment strategy along with a performing portfolio of assets was in high demand from institutional investors,” added Craig White, Managing Director at Eaton Partners. “It has been our pleasure to partner with the Orangewood team on their fundraise.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s leading fund advisory and capital placement agents, having raised more than $114 billion across more than 160 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (U.K.) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners Advisors (HK) Limited is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2021. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About Orangewood Partners

Orangewood Partners (“Orangewood”) is a New York-based investment firm with a long-term approach. The firm focuses on special situation and growth-oriented private equity transactions in partnership with founders, owners and management teams, primarily in the non-discretionary healthcare, consumer and multi-unit sectors, which are largely uncorrelated to economic cycles. Orangewood’s senior investment team and deep bench of skilled operating partners, combined with its strategic capital and operational expertise, enable it to facilitate growth and execute operational improvements. Orangewood has more than $500 million of total assets under management. For more information, please visit www.orangewoodpartners.com.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

