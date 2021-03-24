Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,647 in the last 365 days.

Six Mission Bay Resorts Partner for ‘Stay and Play’ Activity Rental Promotion

Kayak, bike, or paddleboard on San Diego’s 4,600-acre aquatic playground

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego, CA – Six Mission Bay resorts (Paradise Point Resort, Bahia Resort Hotel, The Dana on Mission Bay, Hyatt Mission Bay, San Diego Mission Bay Resort and the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa) are offering a special spring promotion in partnership with their on-site activity rental providers Action Sport Rentals, Adventure Water Sports, and Mission Bay SportsCenter. When reserving a mid-week stay, guests can enjoy buy-one-get-one on all non-motorized rentals. Non-motorized rentals include kayaks, standup paddleboards, bikes, and surreys.

After a day of biking or paddling around the bay guests can relax at one of the resorts, enjoying the picturesque bay views, delicious dining options, or a beachside bonfire.  Guests can plan their mid-week adventure escape by using the promo code MBPROMO on any of the partnering hotels’ websites:

 

Mission Bay is San Diego’s 4,600-acre aquatic playground, the largest of its kind in the world. It offers an array of activities for all skill levels and is perfect for socially distanced fun. It is surrounded by 27 miles of meandering shoreline with a variety of waterways, inlets, and islets to explore. Mission Bay is also bordered by several lively beach communities each with their own distinct vibe. Neighboring beach towns include Pacific Beach, known for its rooftop bars and surf culture, and Mission Beach, home to the family-friendly theme park Belmont Park.

###

 

Attachments


Rachel Welsh
Bahia Resort Hotel
8587776711
rwelsh@bahiahotel.com

You just read:

Six Mission Bay Resorts Partner for ‘Stay and Play’ Activity Rental Promotion

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.