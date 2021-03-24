Six Mission Bay Resorts Partner for ‘Stay and Play’ Activity Rental Promotion

Kayak, bike, or paddleboard on San Diego’s 4,600-acre aquatic playground

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego, CA – Six Mission Bay resorts (Paradise Point Resort, Bahia Resort Hotel, The Dana on Mission Bay, Hyatt Mission Bay, San Diego Mission Bay Resort and the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa) are offering a special spring promotion in partnership with their on-site activity rental providers Action Sport Rentals, Adventure Water Sports, and Mission Bay SportsCenter. When reserving a mid-week stay, guests can enjoy buy-one-get-one on all non-motorized rentals. Non-motorized rentals include kayaks, standup paddleboards, bikes, and surreys.

After a day of biking or paddling around the bay guests can relax at one of the resorts, enjoying the picturesque bay views, delicious dining options, or a beachside bonfire. Guests can plan their mid-week adventure escape by using the promo code MBPROMO on any of the partnering hotels’ websites:

Mission Bay is San Diego’s 4,600-acre aquatic playground, the largest of its kind in the world. It offers an array of activities for all skill levels and is perfect for socially distanced fun. It is surrounded by 27 miles of meandering shoreline with a variety of waterways, inlets, and islets to explore. Mission Bay is also bordered by several lively beach communities each with their own distinct vibe. Neighboring beach towns include Pacific Beach, known for its rooftop bars and surf culture, and Mission Beach, home to the family-friendly theme park Belmont Park.

