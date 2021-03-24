Smartronix Earns Two New Microsoft Gold Competencies

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company and Gartner Magic Quadrant recognized leader, has earned two new Microsoft Gold competencies giving the company a total of 11 Microsoft competencies. These competencies are awarded upon rigorous review of technical certifications and innovative solutions. They represent Microsoft’s highest level of partner recognition for aligning technical expertise to customer needs. Smartronix earned new Gold competencies in Application Integration and Cloud Productivity, in addition to upgrading from Silver to Gold with the DevOps competency. These new competencies join Smartronix’ existing recognitions including Gold level in Cloud Platform, Cloud Application Development, and Datacenter as well as Silver level in Security, Data Platform, Messaging, Data Analytics, and Collaboration and Content. The 11 competencies confirm the commitment and investment Smartronix continues to make in leveraging our Microsoft platform expertise to support our clients’ cloud adoption lifecycle.



Commenting on the achievement, Peter LaMontagne, Smartronix CEO said, “As our customers continue to expand their use of Microsoft and the Azure cloud platform, we are committed to partnering with them to drive higher levels of business outcomes and innovation. This recognition from Microsoft compliments Gartner’s acknowledgment of Smartronix in the Magic Quadrant for a third consecutive year and provides customers with the confidence that Smartronix meets the highest levels for Microsoft expertise and capabilities.” Smartronix provides digital modernization, cloud and application design, migration, deployment, and managed services support for Microsoft products through the Smartronix Cloud Center of Excellence.

About Smartronix, LLC

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, designs, builds, manages, and secures the world’s mission-critical cloud solutions. We are the leading provider of next-generation multi-cloud platforms to highly regulated and security-first organizations. Smartronix provides world-class expertise in application migration, digital modernization, solution automation; and has created an industry-leading FedRAMP-accredited CAMS and Managed Security Services solution. For more information, please visit https://www.smartronix.com/.

