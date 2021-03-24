Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Reviews – Negative Side Effects or Real Benefits?

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a doctor-formulated antioxidant-rich drink recipe that focuses on helping naturally support weight loss goals with active ingredients that make for a delicious powder supplement to effectively enhance digestion, metabolism and vitality with no negative side effects, but does it truly work with real wellness benefits?

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flat Belly Tonic is an Japanese-island inspired daily fat burning supplement in a powder form that helps users to lose weight with multiple natural ingredients. The remedy is easy to integrate, and it promotes a heightened metabolism to burn through more calories and fat as it works.

Found exclusively at the official website of FlatBellyTonic.com only, the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a leading healthy weight management powder that combines a wide range of ingredients that are highly effective at supporting digestion and enhancing energy levels naturally. During the official presentation found on the product page, viewers will learn about a maverick Japanese doctor who recently revealed the secrets of this ancient Japan-based tonic that specifically targets the root cause of deep belly fat. On top of this remarkable study, the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic's creator, Firefighter Mike Banner, also covers how his 45-year-old sister, Susan, managed to lose over 50 pounds in under two months with no excessive exercise due to her run in with osteoarthritis in her damaged knee. Not only Mike Banner and his family have benefited from this weight loss powder, as the video is stacked full of stories sharing success about how effective this formula can be for individuals looking for a new product that talks the talk and walks the walk due to its unique ability to activate a powerful, little-known fat-burning hormone inside you.

The weight loss supplement industry, valued at over $24 billion in 2020 alone and projections of being as high as $33 billion in the next handful of years, has absolutely exploded in recent years. While people have always been interested in a “quick fix” for weight loss, new companies each year crop up with new solutions to help men and women lose weight as quickly as possible. New alternative health companies are particularly concerned with helping consumers cut down on their reliance with difficult and excessive diets. Truly, supplementation can’t make you lose weight without substantive work on your end. Dieting and exercise are the only guaranteed ways to lose weight.

Many of these supplements also invoke terms like “ancient” to describe their remedies. Consumers are often assured by the fact that a supplement is based on thousands of years of use by alternative medical practitioners. The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic follows this formula to a T. The supplement is supposedly derived from an Ancient Japanese remedy which was used for centuries to address excessive weight, inflammation, and more. The ingredient list comes from the “tonic ingredients” used by people on the Japanese island of Okinawa, where people live longer than anywhere else in the world.

The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic offers more than just weight loss benefits. The product website for the Flat Belly Tonic claims that the unique formula can increase user energy levels, as well as decrease overall inflammation in the body. The Tonic also comes conveniently in a powder form; just mix it into water and drink it once daily in the morning before 10AM. It’s hard to deny how helpful this delivery method can be. Choking down one or two capsules each day can be difficult, and this kind of tonic provides an easier way for consumers to ingest the supplement.

The three main benefits of this tonic concern the metabolism, energy levels, and digestion. The result? A multifaceted approach to weight loss capable of helping aid people who are already working to burn fat and improve their overall health. We don’t recommend substituting this supplement for traditional weight loss methods, including diet and exercise. But taking the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic once per day while eating right and working out can significantly improve your results.

What is Flat Belly Tonic?

Losing weight is a hard enough struggle as it is, but the weight loss industry has sought out ways to help with supplements and programs through the years. One of the products to come out of the industry is Flat Belly Tonic. There are many positive reviews of this formula, but there also seems to be some doubt and natural skepticism, which is all but healthy this day in age. Before anyone can decide if it is for them, they need a clearer idea of what it can do for them.

This powder can be made into a drink, and it is meant to be consumed each morning. But then what? This formula gets to work on the metabolism, starting the burning of calories when the user is still digesting their breakfast. Since it is blended into a liquid, it is rather easy for the digestive system to handle as it works through the body.

While there are a lot of programs out there today, this program set out to be different from the remedies that fail over and over. Rather than just offering a supplement and some directions on the label, this program includes digital content include. The contents are:

21-Day Flat Belly Manual, which contains 47 pages of details on the right diet that users should adopt for weight loss

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Drink, a recipe guide by Mike Banner with smoothies that act as helpful tonics.

Quick Start Nutrition Plan Guide, which contains 22 pages on the best food consumption that users should take on each week.

100 Flat Belly Recipes for Burning Fat, offering 126 pages of recipes for breakfast (15), lunch (20), and dinner (40) recipes with recommendations for snacks and desserts.

Energy Boosting Smoothies, which features 26 pages of smoothie recommendations with different fruits, veggies, and other nutrients that are essential to the body.

With all of this content, consumers are given a comprehensive way to lose weight with this Japanese tonic there's practically ready to prepare at a moment's notice. While there are some people who consider it to be a shortcut, the intensity of the program is much more. Let's take a look at everything that this program entails comma especially when it comes to the supplement.

What Does the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Do?

The entirety of this formula is based on the idea that using ingredients that are backed by scientific evidence can help with weight loss. It has a plethora of different extracts, probiotics, vitamins, minerals, and other types of nutrients they can manage weight affectively. It supports the digestive system, and it provides a much-needed boost to the user's energy levels.

The formula seems to be rooted in ingredients and methods that creator Mike Banner came upon while he was in Okinawa. In his journeys, he came across a drink that was able to eliminate excess fat and deliver impressive nutrients for overall improvements in health. The development of the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is both a way to show a tribute to their customs and a way to make this formula available outside of Japan.

The creators primarily focus on the way that it can help with weight loss without requiring any type of diet or exercise to take place. While the user engages with this remedy, they do not have to change the foods that they eat or start exercising more. They don't even need to count their calories or make any other health-based changes. All that the creator requires of the user is that they drink the prepared supplements each day.

Most people are understandably skeptical that a supplement with no other changes to the body could actually be successful in weight loss. However, the creators have developed multiple guides (as listed above) that truly helped to make a difference.

The Okinawa Tonic Drink for Losing Weight

Obviously, the main part of this program is the tonic itself. It is available as a powder, requiring that the user mixes a scoop of it with a liquid of the user’s choosing. It blends well with water, almond milk, cow’s milk, and even smoothies, but it is up to the user to choose to the best beverage for their needs.

The reason that this powder is so unique is because it has four different proprietary blends included in it. Each blend has a different way of helping the body, whether it is used to support the digestive process or trigger further weight loss. It also includes vitamins and minerals, as well as antioxidants, to ensure that the formula is as helpful to the user’s health as it is to their weight.

Much of this formula is based on the concept of balancing the C-reactive protein in their body. It seems that major changes in this protein can prevent the proper hormone regulation for metabolic activity. Without the right hormones active in the body, metabolic processes (like fat burning) do not occur as it should. Instead, the body starts to accumulate more fat, leading to obesity and other weight problems.

With only using the tonic, users likely will see major weight loss within four weeks. However, users that want to keep losing weight should continue taking the supplement each day

Vitamins and Minerals Blend

The vitamins and minerals blend offers the same benefits that consumers typically get from a multivitamin each day. It includes nutrients like folate, pantothenic acid, thiamin, and selenium. Users also get more than 100% of their daily needed chromium, which manages blood sugar levels.

Polyphenol Blend

The polyphenol blend includes many different extracts from fruits and other plants they have high amounts of polyphenols. There are quite a few ingredients in this blend, which include apples, cherries, carrots, cranberries, and many other fruits. In total, there are 25 ingredients in this blend they provide the body with intense antioxidants that can eliminate the buildup of free radicals that could be preventing last.

Metabolic Boosting Blend

The metabolic boosting blend Is made to promote better burning of calories to stimulate more weight loss. Ensuring that the metabolism works properly is absolutely essential to any weight loss routine. The blend includes shilajit extract, ginger root, turmeric, and cinnamon bark extract. Including these ingredients make sure that consumers of all ages can trigger the processes that they need to get in shape.

Digestive Support Blend

The digestive support blend helps users to eliminate the discomfort and irritation within the digestive system. Much of this formula includes probiotics they help to regulate the environment within the gut. Probiotics are incredibly helpful for the digestive system because they eliminate the buildup of bacteria that can cause many problems later on. Apart from the way it eliminates the toxins, probiotics also help to create an environment that absorbs more nutrients from the existing diet that the user takes on.

Clearing out the congestion in the gastrointestinal tract is incredibly helpful in the battle for weight loss.

The Evidence Behind Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

The creators behind the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic practically praise themselves for the (what appears to be self conducted) trials and studies that this formula's ingredients have gone through. However, apart from this mention, such studies are not readily available online. All of the ingredients are supported with multiple references and case studies to show the effects that it can have on the body, but none of these studies were performed by the formula’s creators.

In total, the creators seemed to have cited their information from a total of 19 studies that they list with their ingredients on the website. For instance, the creators bring attention to study from 2018 involving the review of many different articles on the impact of the gut microbiome on the success of weight loss. The researchers discovered there including prebiotic and probiotic supplements, users were more likely to decrease their body mass index and reduce their overall weight.

In a study from 2008, the company shows the impact that acai juice has on weight loss. The reports that they include shows that users experienced up to three times the typical antioxidant levels in their body with this juice, supporting the idea that this remedy includes antioxidants. This study also seems to be connected to the idea that's polyphenols are important to the weight loss process. However, they also include a study from 2017 that seems to have the exact opposite result.

Ultimately, the ingredients included in this formula all have some way of triggering weight loss, improving metabolism, and enhancing the user's health. However, the fact that all of these ingredients are included in proprietary blends makes it impossible to determine the potency of any one of them, which means is impossible to say how significant the impact might be.

Pricing for the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

The total cost per bottle will entirely depend on the number of bottles that the user wants to invest in. The only place that these bottles can be purchased is the official website, and there is no authorized third party that can currently sell the tonic. The packages include:

One bottle for $69 (plus $9.95 for shipping)

Three bottles for $177 (with free shipping)

Six bottles for $294 (with free shipping)

Each bottle has enough powder to last through 30 days of servings, which is about 30 scoops.

Refund Policy

Since the creators understands that this formula may not be for everyone, users have up to 90 days to return their product for a full refund. They can still get their refund if they've already used the supplement, or if the container is partially empty.

The Guides and E-Books of the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

All of the digital content provided with the supplement is entirely free. It is complementary for making a purchase of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic, which means that users can retain the information if they return the product as well.

The 21 Day Flat Belly Manual is the main component behind these bonuses. In the manual, users will go over 46 different pages of what they need to do to lose weight. Some of the chapters go over intermittent fasting, while others focus on the negative impact that stress can have on the user’s weight.

In Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Drinks, users will gain access to many different recipes for smoothies that helped to keep the body balanced and to improve CRP the levels. Some of the recipes include the Zen Berry Tea and the Wake Up Smoothie.

With the Quick Start Nutrition Plan, consumers learn about the best way to keep their body healthy without having to read through all of this content to begin. Users will learn about the impact that olive oil, coconut oil, quinoa, and even chicken can have on weight loss. Over the course of 21 pages, users will also learn some of the top advice that they can apply to their current needs.

100 Fat Burning Recipes follows a similar pattern. Users will learn about different recipes that will trigger their weight loss effectively, even though they sound rather indulgent. Fire Roasted Bacon Meatloaf and Jalapeno Dijon Grilled Chicken are just two of the meals that users will learn to make with this recipe book.

Energy Boosting Smoothies is the last guide in the collection, providing users with recipes that are similar to what they find in the tonic drinks. The recipes heavily emphasize the use of superfoods, providing users with impressive recipes that keep their energy up all day.

Do not pass up on this once in a scarce opportunity to not only get a proven weight loss powder in the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic drink recipe with no negative side effects reported, but all of this professionally packaged information on living out a healthy lifestyle that encapsulates whole body wellness optimally.

The Creator of the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

Even with the limited information on the official website, users will find that the author of the guides that they are given as a bonus is Mike Banner. However, it is unclear if he is also the creator of this formula. There is almost no information on the source of these ingredients, and the story that pulls the users in may simply be a tale to bring in new customers.

The company supporting this formula has the same name, and there is no validation of any medical or nutritional background by the creator of the remedy.

Consumers that want to learn more about where this formula comes from or the origins of the ingredients can reach out to the customer service team by sending an email to support@flatbellytonic.com.

Final Thoughts – Is The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic a Scam?

The weight loss industry has always been in place that was modeled with both effective ingredients and scammers are looking to make some money. Many shady actors attempt to capitalize on the demand for effective products, launching remedies that are anything but safe. While it may be worrisome that the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is only offered on the official website, it also allows them the ability to get a discount that would not be offered if it had to be sold through a retailer. Users that want to invest in this formula need to make sure they don't even seek out options on Amazon.com, as this version of the supplement is also a fraud.

While this formula is advertised as a way to you lose weight without diet or exercise, the bonus content included provides tips on doing exactly that. None of the bonuses have to be used to get the weight loss results, but all of them have ways of pushing along the progress a bit faster. With the many ways that this remedy also supports the digestive system in general health, users can feel confident in the improvements they can make to their body. Plus, if they don't get the reaction that they were advertised, they can get a refund with the rather simple return policy.

At the end of the day, the most pressing question is, will taking the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic help you lose weight? Yes, there are hundreds of scam supplements all over the industry. Caution is always due, especially when it comes to something as important as your health and wellness. Healthy digestion, a quicker metabolism, and lower inflammation levels can go a long way in improving your overall health. All of these benefits have been linked scientifically to at least some of the pure and natural ingredients found in the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic recipe. The best caveat the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic drink has going for it is that there are no adverse reactions or negative side effects known at the time of reviewing the weight loss powder. Using the all natural ingredients and doctor-inspired formula, Mike Banner and company have really put together one of the most nutrient-dense supplements on the market today.

Always remember that the ultimate arbiter in weight loss is the caloric deficit. If you burn more calories than you consume in a week, you will lose weight. But some consumers exercise and diet and still experience no weight loss. Using a supplement to boost your metabolism might be a good way to overcome this obstacle. The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a worthy weight loss powder that is risk-free due to the rock solid money back guarantee for helping you achieve your body management goals naturally.

