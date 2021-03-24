Symphony RetailAI Supply Chain Leaders Awarded Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 Pros to Know

The honor recognizes the team’s success in equipping retailers to utilize data and technology to achieve supply chain agility in the face of unforeseen disruption

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI, a leading global provider of integrated AI-powered marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and manufacturers, today announced that its supply chain leadership team has received recognition as a Pro Team in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Pros to Know. The team includes: Chief Strategy Officer, Patrick Buellet, a four-time recipient of a Pro to Know award; Chief Technology Officer, Raphaël Bertholet, previously recognized as a Pro to Know; and Global Solution Marketing Director, Patty McDonald.



The Pros to Know awards recognize outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This year’s list includes individuals and teams who have helped supply chain clients, and the supply chain community at large, prepare to meet many of today’s – and tomorrow’s – challenges.

This past year, retail and FMCG supply chains were impacted by a number of unique factors stemming from the pandemic: increased demand, shifting category choices by consumers, in-store and ecommerce shopping dynamics, and varied distribution channels. Under the leadership of Symphony RetailAI’s supply chain team, the company helped retailers first evaluate their capabilities for forecasting and replenishment, and then embrace innovative AI and machine learning technology to bring needed automation and visibility to the supply chain.

“While many companies have struggled to regain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year’s Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief, Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic. I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams, and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts and innovations to keep our nation’s supply chains afloat.”

“Congratulations to Patrick, Raphaël and Patty on this well-deserved recognition of their supply chain expertise,” said Chris Koziol, CEO, Symphony RetailAI. “Over the years, their contributions have accelerated Symphony RetailAI’s ability to help our customers drive strategic innovation and realize key roadmap priorities for their supply chains. The leadership shown by Patrick, Raphaël and Patty and the rest of our team enabled us to help our retail and CPG customers thrive during an extraordinarily disruptive year.”

By using the company’s end-to-end, AI-powered supply chain platform, retailers and CPG companies are better able to orchestrate and optimize people, data and processes through a single, unified view of inventory. Symphony RetailAI customers are reaching up to 95% demand forecasting accuracy, well above industry averages, while driving profitable revenue growth through supply chain transformation.

In 2020, Symphony RetailAI supported retail and CPG customers with critical supply chain initiatives, including:

Refining and localizing assortments to reduce out-of-stocks;

Optimizing inventory and replenishment across all channels;

Improving forecast accuracy across the enterprise, including promotional events;

Driving value through improved supplier collaboration;

Increasing productivity across the supply chain – from the warehouse to individual stores and final fulfillment.



Learn more about Symphony RetailAI’s future-ready supply chain platform.

Visit the Supply & Demand Chain Executive website for the full list of 2021 Pros to Know and Practitioner Pros winners.

