CareFirst Launches Initiative to Transform Workforce & Workplace Experience

/EIN News/ -- Baltimore, Md./Washington, D.C., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), a not-for-profit and the largest healthcare company in the mid-Atlantic region, announced the next phase of a reimagined employee and workplace experience strategy. The plan, which results from an extensive analysis and design process, allows CareFirst to rethink how and where it works and continues to advance its mission on behalf of the individuals and families served in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. This strategy will transform CareFirst’s corporate workspace and technology services to develop an innovative, equitable and engaging employee experience for over 7,000 associates and contingent workers. The modern workplace design and virtual collaborative tools will help support a culture where everyone can be at their best to make a difference whether contributing in-person or virtually.

“We’re excited for the next steps in our journey to successfully position the company and our workforce for the future,” said Brian D. Pieninck, President and CEO of CareFirst. “We’ve assessed the needs of the people who work here and the people we serve; employing a purposeful approach to workplace design and technology that fosters collaboration and high performance. We’re committed to investing in the success of our entire workforce by empowering them with experiences, technologies, tools and flexibility to be at their best every day. As a leading regional employer, we remain committed to our corporate presence and the health and well-being of people throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. We’re taking steps that will intentionally bring us closer to our communities and enable us to deliver on the promises and commitments we’ve made to our members, employers, and partners to provide equitable, affordable, accessible, quality healthcare.”

More than 95% of CareFirst associates and contractors have worked remotely for a year, with only essential personnel reporting to a CareFirst location under strict COVID-19 protocols. While most of the company’s workforce remains remote, the organization recognizes the importance of staying connected. CareFirst’s new workforce strategy is the outcome of an in-depth employee listening strategy that directly leveraged the voice of associates in the decision-making process. Our strategy is to bring a sense of community and comradery to both the physical and virtual workspaces through technological advancements to drive an improved employee experience for all.

“We’re preparing CareFirst for the workforce and workplace of the future,” said Rose Megian, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Shared Services for CareFirst. “Our associates will be equipped, empowered and have, user-friendly digital tools to do their jobs while maximizing the benefits of in-person time with each other and in the community. We’ll continue to help transform healthcare on behalf of not just our members but everyone we serve.”

CareFirst is working collaboratively with technology partners to design a new multi-faceted platform for employees that will be interactive and help foster a fully integrated work experience. Within this platform, CareFirst’s workforce will have access to a suite of resources including a real-time communications and company news platform, customized and interactive training experience, easy-to-access productivity and workday analytics and insights, and collaboration tools to support and optimize a blended workforce approach. This state-of-the-art experience will ensure an in-office technology experience that complements the out-of-office capabilities and enables associates to seamlessly connect and collaborate with colleagues in and outside of physical workspaces.

“Our new technology capabilities will provide our workforce flexibility and enhanced connectivity,” said David Kaercher, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for CareFirst. “Equipping our workforce with world-class technology will provide us with the adaptability and opportunity to consider all options of where we work and how we work in the future. We’ll seamlessly integrate the latest technologies to help associates feel connected with each other and those we serve.”

