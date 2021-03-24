New items just added to Fish and Game’s online fur auction inventory
Idaho Fish and Game's annual fur auction has been underway since March 1 – albeit in a new online format—and there is no shortage of some amazing items, especially now that the inventory has just increased!
Up to this point, the available auction items were gathered mainly from the Southeast Region, but now additional furs, hides, antlers, skulls, carcasses, and other items from around the state of Idaho have been brought to the auction.
To check out the entire updated inventory and participate in the auction which runs through April 9, visit Prime Time Auction’s website at www.primetimeauctions.com. Potential buyers will need to provide a credit or debit card to register for the online auction, but have other options to pay for items they purchase.
Winning bidders can pick up their items at the Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Regional Office in Pocatello, 1345 Barton Road, between the dates of April 12 and April 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Here are a few things to remember if you decide to participate in the auction:
- All items were either found, seized as evidence or salvaged. All carcasses are considered unfit for human consumption and are sold for use of the non-edible portions only. Antlers may be sold as small bundles by weight or as single sets attached to skull plates.
- A taxidermist-furbuyer license is required in advance to bid on bear parts, mountain lion parts, or any furbearer. Anyone who buys or sells raw hides is also required to possess a taxidermist-furbuyer license. Resident licenses are $40 for one year, and nonresident licenses are $187. The licenses can be purchased at any Idaho Fish and Game office.
- Nonresident purchasers should be aware that their state may not allow import of the hides or parts of bear, mountain lion, bobcat or otter. Be sure to check state regulations before purchasing these items.
- A person who has killed an animal illegally and that animal has been confiscated and put up for sale at the auction, may not buy that animal or any part of it at the auction. Nor may another person buy the animal or any part of it on their behalf. A violation would be considered an illegal purchase of wildlife.
- A 10 percent buyer’s premium will be added to each sale. Sales tax will be assessed against all sales, unless the buyer provides a Sales Tax Resale or Exemption Certificate.