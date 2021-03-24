Obsesh Inks Content Partnership with Stadium to Distribute Original Premium Series
Parkour Adventures of Jesse La Flair and Adventure Amplified come to Stadium’s 24/7 linear feed on digital and broadcast platforms and on-demand (VOD)LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obsesh, a real-time sports platform and marketplace built for fans to connect with top athletes, today announced a deal to bring its original premium content to Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Multi-Platform Sports Network, Stadium.
The deal expands distribution for Obsesh’s popular series Parkour Adventures of Jesse La Flair which launched in 2020 on Sinclair’s TBD Network. Parkour Adventures follows pro athlete, stuntman and filmmaker Jesse La Flair (Ultimate Tag) as he travels to Santorini, Greece to compete in the biggest parkour competition in the world, then sets off on a global tour to uncover the best athletes and communities behind the sport.
Also coming to Stadium is Obsesh TV’s second original series Adventure Amplified, which recently wrapped its first season on Sinclair’s TBD network. The series follows trailblazing renegades and the sports obsessed on a journey to find inspiration as they travel the planet. The series features pro parkour athlete Jesse La Flair, pro surfer and luminary GoPro videographer Anthony Walsh, top moto adventure travel creator Alex Chacon and others.
Adventure Amplified is slated to debut on Stadium on Wednesday, April 7th in a one-hour block starting at 7:00 pm ET, followed by a one-hour block of Parkour Adventures at 8:00 pm ET.
“Obsesh comes to Stadium with a proven track record of delivering on stories our audience wants and expects to find across Sinclair channels,” said Adam Anshell, Managing Director of Stadium. “Our viewers are more and more excited to be introduced to new niche sports, so Adventure Amplified and Parkour Adventures will be right at home in the Stadium programming line-up with their authentic, high-quality and original content.”
“We started packaging Obsesh Athletes into original series to further connect fans with their passion points,” said Tracy Benson, CEO and Cofounder of Obsesh. “It’s an honor to be working with the team at Stadium to bring this niche sports content across all of the relevant platforms where fans consume it today.”
ABOUT OBSESH
Obsesh is a real-time sports platform and online marketplace connecting consumers and top athletes. The company provides a platform for top niche athletes to offer personalized video experiences to customers worldwide. Women-powered and backed by top global sports innovators and accelerators, including Stadia Ventures, Nations Ventures and Austin-based Newchip. To book an experience or learn more on Obsesh, visit https://www.obsesh.com/
ABOUT STADIUM
Stadium is the original multi-platform sports network featuring exclusive live and on-demand games and events, extensive highlights, classic games, original programming, and daily live studio programming. Stadium includes a 24/7 linear feed distributed across both digital and broadcast platforms, as well as a comprehensive array of on-demand (VOD) digital content including additional live games and events. To learn more, visit: http://watchstadium.com/
