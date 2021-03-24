Fred’s Wrigleyville Garage & Auto Repair to Consumers: Catalytic Converter Theft on Rise in Chicago

Both the auto repair company and local media have been reporting an increase in catalytic converter thefts.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Fred’s Wrigleyville Garage & Auto Repair is warning consumers in Chicago that there has been a recurring issue of thefts stealing catalytic converters from automobiles.Fred’s Wrigleyville Garage & Auto Repair is a family-owned auto repair shop located in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in muffler and exhaust repair, emission testing, and many other automotive repair services that support clients in feeling safe and secure while driving their vehicles. Fred’s Wrigleyville Garage & Auto Repair is well-known for its superior customer service with its honest, reliable, and quality services – always putting customers first.In the company’s latest news, Fred’s Wrigleyville Garage & Auto Repair is informing the public that there has been a recent increase in the theft of catalytic converters – an emission control device that takes toxic gases and fumes from a vehicle’s engine and converts them to less toxic gases and pollutants. According to founder of the company, Fred Greenfield, this is because catalytic converters are easily sold by thieves.“Your catalytic converter contains precious metals like platinum and can be sold for $200 or more at a local metal recycling shop, junk yard, or online,” says Greenfield. “When a catalytic converter is missing, your vehicle may sound louder and smell like strong fumes. As such, they are necessary and are actually a legal requirement – when they go missing, this can cause serious damage to the engine, your health, and to the environment. Not only have we noticed an increase in these types of theft, but the police and media have as well.”“If your catalytic converter gets stolen, we recommend you do three things,” Greenfield states. “Call the police, take pictures of where your catalytic converter used to be and call your insurance company, and then give us a call to talk to one of our muffler and exhaust repair experts. Lastly, do not drive your vehicle, as this could cause serious risk to you and your vehicle.”For those needing assistance with a suspected catalytic converter theft or emission testing, the shop is conveniently located at 3848 N Clark St, Wrigleyville, Chicago, IL 60613.For more information about Fred’s Wrigleyville Garage & Auto Repair, please visit https://www.fredswrigleyvillegarage.com/ About Fred’s Wrigleyville Garage & Auto RepairWhether consumers need a small repair or major overhaul, Fred’s Wrigleyville Garage & Auto Repair provides quality muffler and exhaust repair services for all makes and models of domestic and foreign automobiles. The company prides itself on its customer-first approach and utilizes only the most sophisticated equipment and professionally trained staff available.