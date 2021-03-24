Veterinary drug residues: compliance still high
Data on the presence of residues of veterinary medicines and contaminants in animals and animal-derived food show high rates of compliance with safety levels set by the European Union, according to EFSA’s latest report. The report summarises monitoring data collected in 2019.
A total of 671,642 samples were reported by Member States, Iceland and Norway. The percentage of samples that exceeded maximum levels was 0.32%. This figure is within the range of 0.25%-0.37% reported over the previous 10 years.
Compared to the previous two years, non-compliance increased slightly for antithyroid agents and steroids and decreased slightly for resorcylic acid lactones, prohibited substances, antibacterials, anticoccidials, and dyes.
For chemical elements (including metals), non-compliance was higher than in 2018, but lower than 2017.
The data are available on Knowledge Junction, EFSA’s curated, open