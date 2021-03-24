Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Veterinary drug residues: compliance still high

Data on the presence of residues of veterinary medicines and contaminants in animals and animal-derived food show high rates of compliance with safety levels set by the European Union, according to EFSA’s latest report. The report summarises monitoring data collected in 2019.

A total of 671,642 samples were reported by Member States, Iceland and Norway. The percentage of samples that exceeded maximum levels was 0.32%. This figure is within the range of 0.25%-0.37% reported over the previous 10 years.

Compared to the previous two years, non-compliance increased slightly for antithyroid agents and steroids and decreased slightly for resorcylic acid lactones, prohibited substances, antibacterials, anticoccidials, and dyes.

For chemical elements (including metals), non-compliance was higher than in 2018, but lower than 2017.

The data are available on Knowledge Junction, EFSA’s curated, open repository, which was set up to improve transparency, reproducibility and reusability of evidence in food and feed safety risk assessments.

