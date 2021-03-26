Call for Applications for AOAC INTERNATIONAL/SCIEX Rising Star Award

New program supports leadership and engagement with student researchers using mass spectrometry technology for food analysis

ROCKVILLE, MD, US, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOAC INTERNATIONAL today announced that applications are being accepted for the 2021 AOAC INTERNATIONAL/SCIEX Rising Star Award.

The new award, supported by contributions from SCIEX, is designed to encourage the integration of food safety science graduate students into AOAC INTERNATIONAL’s scientific community, with a focus on candidates with demonstrable potential to become thought leaders and scientific influencers in their respective field.

AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a scientific association that brings together government, industry, and academic experts to establish standard methods of analysis that ensure the safety and integrity of foods and other products that impact public health around the world.

Winners will receive a $3,500 USD cash prize, a one-year AOAC INTERNATIONAL student membership, and registration to attend the AOAC INTERNATIONAL Annual Meeting & Exposition. They will also receive financial support of up to $2,500 USD to travel to the meeting.

The AOAC INTERNATIONAL Annual Meeting & Exposition welcomes hundreds of analytical science leaders from around the globe and provides unparalleled professional development, networking, and collaboration in methods-based science. The next meeting will be held August 27 – September 2, 2021 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

At the meeting, winners will be invited to VIP events held by SCIEX and will be formally recognized during the meeting’s opening session. They will be expected to prepare a poster of their award-winning research, which will be showcased during a regularly scheduled poster session.

Winners will also be featured in AOAC’s highly respected Inside Laboratory Management magazine.

“SCIEX is proud to help outstanding student researchers who are using the power of precise science to advance the wellness and safety of all,” said Joseph Fox, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Service at SCIEX. “The experience and exposure they gain through the AOAC INTERNATIONAL/SCIEX Rising Star Award will facilitate their leadership not just in their chosen field, but also in the analytical science community.”

The award will be given annually to one graduate student. To be eligible, applicants must be in at least their second year of a full-time post-graduate degree-granting program and must be conducting basic or applied research using LC-MS technology in support of analytical testing for food safety, foodomics, food authenticity, or cannabis compliance and characterization. Both U.S. and international students are encouraged to apply. Applications can be submitted through the AOAC INTERNATIONAL website and must be received by May 3, 2021.

Applications will be judged by an independent committee of analytical science experts appointed by AOAC INTERNATIONAL.

For more information, please contact Marida Hines, Communications Manager at mhines@aoac.org.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance all wellness and safety. From the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. Today, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis, with chemists across the globe using our technology to develop analytical testing solutions for environmental, food, and cannabis applications.