Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard

/EIN News/ -- HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments beginning April 26, 2021.

Sonoco said the price increase was in response to strong demand across its U.S. and Canada mill network which is driving significantly longer backlogs as well as stepped up inflation of input costs, especially freight, papermaking chemicals and packaging supplies.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has 20,000 employees working in approximately 320 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company was listed as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third year in a row. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com


Contact:
Roger Schrum
+843-339-6018
roger.schrum@sonoco.com

