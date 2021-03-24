At-Home COVID-19 Testing Market Analysis - Forecast to 2026
Cue Health, Quidel, Abbott, Lucira, Ellume, SD Biosensor, Roche, Bione, Bosch, Vitagene, Vault Health, 1Health.io, Phosphorus Diagnostics, Everlywell, PrivaPath Diagnostics, LabCorp, Fulgent Genetics, Spectrum Solutions, Detect, and Quest Diagnostics among others are the key players in the at-home COVID-19 testing market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the At-Home COVID-19 Testing Market will grow with a CAGR of 8.2 percent from 2021 to 2026. The rapidly increasing COVID-19 positive cases, increasing demand for the home-based minimally invasive confirmatory test, increasing pressure on social distancing at public places, and rising need for cost curbing for the pre-infection diagnosis will help the market grow positively.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the point of care manufacturers were keen and engrossed in the research and development of offering rapid, highly portable, and compact home-based COVID-19 confirmatory tests, some of which are Cue Health, Quidel, Abbott, Lucira, Ellume, SD Biosensor, Roche, Bione, and Bosch.
Key Market Insights
- The high accuracy technology for detection confirmatory presence of COVID-19 infection is the molecular/ PCR/ RNA test which will gain more traction than other tests
- The confirmatory presence of COVID-19 infection is determined through the nasopharyngeal & throat swab sample, unlike the blood test which provides the presence of antibodies generated against the infection. Hence, this segment is ought to be the largest segment in the market
- The market for the at-home testing kit will be growing faster than the collection kit owing to advantages over the at-home collection kit
- FDA approval for the home-based testing kits is as of now limited to only developed nations such as Australia, the US, Europe, and others. Hence, the market for home-based COVID-19 testing kits will be the largest for North America
Type of Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- At-Home Testing Kit
- At-Home Collection Kit
Availability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Over the Counter
- Prescription Based
Age Group for At-Home Testing Kit Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Age 2 & Above
- Age 8 & Above
- Age 14 & Above
Testing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Molecular/ PCR/ RNA Test
- Antigen Test
- Antibody Test
Turnaround Time Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- 10 Minutes TAT
- 15 Minutes TAT
- 30 Minutes TAT
Sample Type for At-Home Testing Kit Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Nasopharyngeal & Throat Swab
- Blood Test
Sample Type for At-Home Collection Kit Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Nasal or Cheek Swab Test
- Saliva Test
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Home Use
- Commercial Use
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
