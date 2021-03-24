At-Home COVID-19 Testing Market Analysis - Forecast to 2026

Cue Health, Quidel, Abbott, Lucira, Ellume, SD Biosensor, Roche, Bione, Bosch, Vitagene, Vault Health, 1Health.io, Phosphorus Diagnostics, Everlywell, PrivaPath Diagnostics, LabCorp, Fulgent Genetics, Spectrum Solutions, Detect, and Quest Diagnostics among others are the key players in the at-home COVID-19 testing market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the At-Home COVID-19 Testing Market will grow with a CAGR of 8.2 percent from 2021 to 2026. The rapidly increasing COVID-19 positive cases, increasing demand for the home-based minimally invasive confirmatory test, increasing pressure on social distancing at public places, and rising need for cost curbing for the pre-infection diagnosis will help the market grow positively.



Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the point of care manufacturers were keen and engrossed in the research and development of offering rapid, highly portable, and compact home-based COVID-19 confirmatory tests, some of which are Cue Health, Quidel, Abbott, Lucira, Ellume, SD Biosensor, Roche, Bione, and Bosch.

Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global At-Home COVID-19 Testing Market - Forecast to 2026"

Key Market Insights

The high accuracy technology for detection confirmatory presence of COVID-19 infection is the molecular/ PCR/ RNA test which will gain more traction than other tests

The confirmatory presence of COVID-19 infection is determined through the nasopharyngeal & throat swab sample, unlike the blood test which provides the presence of antibodies generated against the infection. Hence, this segment is ought to be the largest segment in the market

The market for the at-home testing kit will be growing faster than the collection kit owing to advantages over the at-home collection kit

FDA approval for the home-based testing kits is as of now limited to only developed nations such as Australia, the US, Europe, and others. Hence, the market for home-based COVID-19 testing kits will be the largest for North America

Cue Health, Quidel, Abbott, Lucira, Ellume, SD Biosensor, Roche, Bione, Bosch, Vitagene, Vault Health, 1Health.io, Phosphorus Diagnostics, Everlywell, PrivaPath Diagnostics, LabCorp, Fulgent Genetics, Spectrum Solutions, Detect, and Quest Diagnostics among others are the key players in the at-home COVID-19 testing market

Type of Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

At-Home Testing Kit

At-Home Collection Kit

Availability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Over the Counter

Prescription Based

Age Group for At-Home Testing Kit Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Age 2 & Above

Age 8 & Above

Age 14 & Above

Testing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Molecular/ PCR/ RNA Test

Antigen Test

Antibody Test

Turnaround Time Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

10 Minutes TAT

15 Minutes TAT

30 Minutes TAT

Sample Type for At-Home Testing Kit Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)



Nasopharyngeal & Throat Swab

Blood Test

Sample Type for At-Home Collection Kit Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Nasal or Cheek Swab Test

Saliva Test

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

