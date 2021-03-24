Tecogen Sells Chiller to Connecticut High School

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, MA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of a 200-ton Tecochill unit to a large high school in Western Connecticut. The system replaces a Tecochill unit that has been running at the school for almost 30 years and includes a renewed maintenance contract that will be serviced out of Tecogen's Connecticut service center.



"The original Tecochill system for this school was commissioned in 1992," noted Jeffrey Glick, Vice President of East Coast Sales at Tecogen. "The energy savings and reliability of gas cooling compared to electric chillers over that timespan were significant. When it came time to replace the system, the school chose to stay with the Tecochill solution. We look forward to continuing to provide savings and resiliency to the electric grid for this school.”

The school is located in southwestern Connecticut, which has some of the highest electric rates in the Northeast due to grid congestion in the area. The Tecochill system offsets a significant amount of electrical demand for the school during peak summer months when electric rates are highest, resulting in savings on utility costs and an overall reduction in the school’s greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint.

“This school has been a longstanding customer of Tecogen, and therefore understands the tremendous energy savings of the Tecochill product," stated Benjamin Locke, Tecogen CEO. "The new chiller will have updated refrigerants and emissions controls, as well as additional heat recovery to maximize the savings for the school. The sale also speaks to the longevity and reliability of our Tecochill chillers. With proper factory maintenance, our chillers help customers get the most useful life out of their equipment and ensure many years of energy savings.”

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

