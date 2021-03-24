TCM Launches E-celerator™ Incubator Program to Accelerate E-commerce Startup Success

First-of-its-kind incubator program offers AI technology, logistics, growth and innovation access and consulting for up to two accepted applicants per month, beginning May 1

HERZLIYA PITUACH, Israel, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech-first e-commerce aggregator Technology Commerce Management (TCM) today unveiled E-celerator™, a first-of-its-kind incubator program for e-commerce startups. The program offers accepted startups access to TCM's artificial intelligence (AI) technology, logistics, and marketing and growth departments, as well as a mentor for training and development. In addition, accepted e-commerce businesses can engage in increasingly important influencer marketing using NinjaOutreach, acquired by TCM as announced earlier today.



The program will run for a 12-month period for each accepted applicant, with up to two businesses accepted per month. Interested e-commerce startups can now submit an application for consideration. TCM will begin working with its first two selected applicants in May, the first applicant on May 1 and the second by May 15.

“It’s a well-known fact that about 90% of e-commerce businesses fail and give up on their dreams in the first year. TCM wants to help the e-commerce community by mentoring the most promising e-commerce startups in their early days,” said TCM co-founder Gabi Bar. “We’ll establish a relationship with the owner and provide our powerful technology and values-driven business expertise, measurably increasing the probability of success. All we ask in return is that TCM be given the opportunity to evaluate the business for acquisition before others.”

Specific E-celerator benefits include:

Use of TCM’s Super Brain™ AI technology to evaluate and valuate e-commerce assets, analyze a business’s SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats), and provide insight for new product ideas

Use of Super Brain management and analysis dashboards that provide real-time KPIs, automate frequent management tasks, and recommend improvement action items

Access to TCM’s Logistics department for production, shipping, offshore supplier relations, postproduction catalogs, and inventory management services

Access to TCM’s Growth department to learn how to build, identify and grow the store using marketing infrastructure and optimized marketing channels

Access to TCM’s ICDC™ (Innovation, Content, Design, and Community) department for new product research and development; writing consultation and expertise in the Amazon A10 algorithm and SEO keywords optimization; mentoring in creative design for the brand from ideation to fruition, including graphics, UXUI consultation, and branding theme; and expertise in growth for community presence and experience on social media platforms, and best practices in generating content

Mentoring each month with a wealth-mindset trainer with access to TCM’s training and development program

TCM will not provide any financial support to accepted startups, however TCM may provide funding advice to E-celerator participants, including recommendations for financial partnerships. The business owner can exit the program at any time with no obligation. Ideally, candidate companies will have the desire to sell their e-commerce business in the future.

To review the E-celerator program criteria and apply, go to: https://tcmdigital.com/ecelerator/.

About TCM

Technology Commerce Management (TCM) delivers the e-commerce aggregator industry’s first predictive, AI-driven e-commerce performance optimization. Using a combination of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), TCM identifies, qualifies, acquires and optimizes e-commerce businesses with the highest empirical probability of maximizing wealth creation and ROI for all stakeholders. Founded in 2016 and based in Israel, TCM now operates e-commerce businesses on Amazon, Shopify, eBay, Walmart, Wayfair, WooCommerce and more. Learn more about TCM at www.tcmdigital.com and follow TCM on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

