TCM Launches E-celerator™ Incubator Program to Accelerate E-commerce Startup Success
First-of-its-kind incubator program offers AI technology, logistics, growth and innovation access and consulting for up to two accepted applicants per month, beginning May 1
/EIN News/ -- HERZLIYA PITUACH, Israel, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech-first e-commerce aggregator Technology Commerce Management (TCM) today unveiled E-celerator™, a first-of-its-kind incubator program for e-commerce startups. The program offers accepted startups access to TCM’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology, logistics, and marketing and growth departments, as well as a mentor for training and development. In addition, accepted e-commerce businesses can engage in increasingly important influencer marketing using NinjaOutreach, acquired by TCM as announced earlier today.
The program will run for a 12-month period for each accepted applicant, with up to two businesses accepted per month. Interested e-commerce startups can now submit an application for consideration. TCM will begin working with its first two selected applicants in May, the first applicant on May 1 and the second by May 15.
“It’s a well-known fact that about 90% of e-commerce businesses fail and give up on their dreams in the first year. TCM wants to help the e-commerce community by mentoring the most promising e-commerce startups in their early days,” said TCM co-founder Gabi Bar. “We’ll establish a relationship with the owner and provide our powerful technology and values-driven business expertise, measurably increasing the probability of success. All we ask in return is that TCM be given the opportunity to evaluate the business for acquisition before others.”
Specific E-celerator benefits include:
- Use of TCM’s Super Brain™ AI technology to evaluate and valuate e-commerce assets, analyze a business’s SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats), and provide insight for new product ideas
- Use of Super Brain management and analysis dashboards that provide real-time KPIs, automate frequent management tasks, and recommend improvement action items
- Access to TCM’s Logistics department for production, shipping, offshore supplier relations, postproduction catalogs, and inventory management services
- Access to TCM’s Growth department to learn how to build, identify and grow the store using marketing infrastructure and optimized marketing channels
- Access to TCM’s ICDC™ (Innovation, Content, Design, and Community) department for new product research and development; writing consultation and expertise in the Amazon A10 algorithm and SEO keywords optimization; mentoring in creative design for the brand from ideation to fruition, including graphics, UXUI consultation, and branding theme; and expertise in growth for community presence and experience on social media platforms, and best practices in generating content
- Mentoring each month with a wealth-mindset trainer with access to TCM’s training and development program
TCM will not provide any financial support to accepted startups, however TCM may provide funding advice to E-celerator participants, including recommendations for financial partnerships. The business owner can exit the program at any time with no obligation. Ideally, candidate companies will have the desire to sell their e-commerce business in the future.
To review the E-celerator program criteria and apply, go to: https://tcmdigital.com/ecelerator/.
About TCM
Technology Commerce Management (TCM) delivers the e-commerce aggregator industry’s first predictive, AI-driven e-commerce performance optimization. Using a combination of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), TCM identifies, qualifies, acquires and optimizes e-commerce businesses with the highest empirical probability of maximizing wealth creation and ROI for all stakeholders. Founded in 2016 and based in Israel, TCM now operates e-commerce businesses on Amazon, Shopify, eBay, Walmart, Wayfair, WooCommerce and more. Learn more about TCM at www.tcmdigital.com and follow TCM on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
