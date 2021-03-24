TCM Accelerates E-commerce Success with Newly Acquired Influencer Marketing Tech

NinjaOutreach acquisition enables TCM-owned online stores to identify, target and engage millions of influencers on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and more

/EIN News/ -- HERZLIYA PITUACH, Israel, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology Commerce Management (TCM) today revealed the company has acquired NinjaOutreach, whose proprietary technology enables users to filter through millions of social media influencers in order to find the ones that most precisely reach targeted customers. This acquisition expands the rich technology portfolio TCM uses to maximize revenue and profits from its aggregated e-commerce businesses. TCM also applies its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to optimize the NinjaOutreach platform to increase subscription revenue.



Identifying and refining influencer lists is just the first step in the influencer marketing process. NinjaOutreach also lets TCM streamline the process of developing and executing influencer marketing campaigns that secure product reviews and endorsements on trending social media outlets, including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and others. Influencer marketing is becoming an increasingly important tool as Google and Apple eliminate tracking, diminishing the efficacy of and ROI from Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising.

As a fast-growing, tech-first e-commerce aggregator, TCM stands out by harnessing powerful AI and ML technology to achieve unmatched predictive analysis and financial performance of online stores. TCM identifies, qualifies, acquires and optimizes e-commerce businesses using its proprietary Super BrainTM technology.

“NinjaOutreach fits perfectly into our suite of e-commerce optimization technologies,” said TCM co-founder Gabi Bar. “Not only will our own e-commerce stores use NinjaOutreach to generate highly strategic and cost-effective influencer marketing programs, but it will also serve as a profit center for us as we will continue to make the technology available as a SaaS tool.”

Competing outreach tools rely on influencers self-enrolling in databases, resulting in relatively small pools of data from which to select target influencers. NinjaOutreach, on the other hand, is scalable and effective through its use of powerful big data technology that searches through millions of contacts to intelligently identify qualified influencer leads.

“It’s vital for e-commerce businesses to have access to the best marketing tools as the online advertising landscape changes, with examples being the recent restrictions announced by Google and Apple,” Bar added. “Data and advanced technology will become even more invaluable for scaling online stores – and TCM is a trailblazer in both.”

Features of NinjaOutreach include business lead generation; identification of influencers social media outlets, as well as bloggers; influencer marketing agency software; link builder software; and contact relationship management. Searches can be defined by such parameters as keyword, geographic location and number of followers. After a search is defined, NinjaOutreach filters through millions of influencers to identify those that most closely match the profile the user has created. Targeted influencers are then contacted via email to introduce them to an e-commerce business’ product or service.

TCM continues to develop NinjaOutreach and plans later this year to roll out new features for influencers, subscribers and for use in TCM’s portfolio of online stores.

