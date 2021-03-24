I-Mab to Host 2021 R&D Day

/EIN News/ -- Mandarin session on April 7, 2021 and English session on April 26, 2021 for investors and research analysts

SHANGHAI, China and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that it will host its 2021 R&D Day Mandarin session at 14:00 CST on April 7, 2021, and English session on April 26, 2021.



I-Mab’s R&D Day will include presentations from Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder and Chairman; Dr. Joan Shen, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Yifei Zhu, Chief Commercial Officer, and key opinion leaders. The Company aims to provide an in-depth presentation of its key pipeline programs, its research and development strategy, as well as a progress update on the Company’s transformation into a fully integrated global biopharma company.

A live webcast will be available at https://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be accessible on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. Participants are advised to register in advance via links below:

Mandarin Session Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 Time: 14:00 – 17:30 (China Standard Time) Registration link: http://ibioclub.mikecrm.com/lhg1tRH English Session Date: Monday, April 26, 2021 Time: 8:00 am – 11:00 am (Eastern Daylight Time) Registration link: http://ibioclub.mikecrm.com/GY5CfSo

About I-Mab



I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

