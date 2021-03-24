Transplantation Market to Hit USD 14.67 Billion and Grow at 10.6% CAGR by 2028; Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Fuel Demand for Organ Transplantation: states Fortune Business Insights™

Top Players Covered in the Transplantation Market Research Report are Novartis International AG (Basel, Switzerland), AbbVie Inc. (Illinois, U.S), Arthrex, Inc. (Florida, U.S), Biolife Solutions (Washington, U.S), Teva Pharmaceutical (Petah Tikva, Israel), Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Denmark), CareDx. (California, U.S), TransMedics, Inc. (Andover, MA) and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global transplantation market size is expected to reach USD 14.67 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with technological advancements will spur business opportunities for this market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Transplantation Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 5.47 billion in 2020.

Key Development:

September 2019: CareDx announced a strategic partnership with NanoString to expand its product portfolio. Through this partnership, the company will enhance the development of molecular assays in transplantation and improve transplant diagnostics.





Request a Sample Copy of the Global Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/transplantation-market-105049





COVID-19 Impact :

Declined Organ Transplantations to Thwart Market amid Coronavirus

The spread of coronavirus exerted enormous pressure on the healthcare industry, thus restricting the growth of the market. The surging coronavirus cases have compelled governing bodies to postpone elective and non-urgent surgeries in hospitals and ambulatory care centers.

The reduced number of organ donors for organ transplant surgeries due to COVID-19 infection will further dampen the transplantation market growth. For instance, in May 2020, the Italian National Authority for Transplantation released a document guiding that all donor patients must be tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. Potential positive donor organs have to be discarded.

IncreasingGeriatric Population to Stimulate Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in North America is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure. The presence of leading players will further augment growth in the region. Moreover, the introduction of novel therapies will bolster the healthy development of the market in North America. Europe is expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period due to the increasing investments in R&D activities.

The large patient population in European countries is expected to promote growth in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to expand radically during the forecast period due to the surging chronic diseases. The increasing geriatric population is expected to enable speedy expansion in Asia Pacific. Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa are expected to rise sluggishly due to the low adoption of high-cost transplants in the regions.





For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/transplantation-market-105049





The Tissue Segment to Dominate the Market

Based on product type, the market is classified into tissue products, immunosuppressive drugs, and preservation solutions. The tissue segment is expected to account for the largest due to the advent of new, improved products, including Chondrofix Osteochondral Allograft, DeNovo NT Graft, DuraMatrix Collagen Dura Substitute Membrane. Furthermore, immunosuppressive drugs are expected to experience rapid growth due to the growing adoption of these drugs to prevent post-transplant organ or tissue rejection.

IncreasingGeriatric Population to Stimulate Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in North America is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure. The presence of leading players will further augment growth in the region. Moreover, the introduction of novel therapies will bolster the healthy development of the market in North America. Europe is expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period due to the increasing investments in R&D activities.

The large patient population in European countries is expected to promote growth in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to expand radically during the forecast period due to the surging chronic diseases. The increasing geriatric population is expected to enable speedy expansion in Asia Pacific. Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa are expected to rise sluggishly due to the low adoption of high-cost transplants in the regions.





Quick Buy Transplantation Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105049





The Report Lists the Key Companies in this Market:

Novartis International AG (Basel, Switzerland)

AbbVie Inc. (Illinois, U.S)

Arthrex, Inc. (Florida, U.S)

Biolife Solutions (Washington, U.S)

Teva Pharmaceutical (Petah Tikva, Israel)

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Denmark)

CareDx. (California, U.S)

TransMedics, Inc. (Andover, MA)

Other Players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/transplantation-market-105049





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Number of Major Organ Transplantation, Key Region/Country Key Industry Developments- Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Overview of Regulatory Scenario Key Industry Trends Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Transplantation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Tissue Products Immunosuppressive Drugs Preservation Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Organ Transplantation Tissue Transplantation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Transplantation Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Transplantation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Tissue Products Immunosuppressive Drugs Preservation Solutions Market Analysis – By Application Organ Transplantation Tissue Transplantation Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Transplantation Centers Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Organ Transplantation Tissue Transplantation Canada Organ Transplantation Tissue Transplantation



TOC Continued….!!!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/transplantation-market-105049





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Prophylaxis and Treatment), By End-user (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Antidepressants, Anxiolytics, Anticonvulsants, Noradrenergic Agents, and Atypical Antipsychotics), By Indication (Anxiety and Depression), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Thin Film Drugs Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Type (Oral Thin Film Drugs and Transdermal Thin Film Drugs), By Disease Indication (Schizophrenia, Migraine, Opioid Dependence, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Devices Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Anticoagulation Monitoring Devices (PT-INR, ACT, aPTT), Platelet Function Monitoring Devices, Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitoring Devices (TEG, and ROTEM), and Others); By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, and Others), Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (4-factor PCC and 3-factor PCC), By Application (Acquired Coagulation Deficiency and Congenital Coagulation Deficiency and By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.