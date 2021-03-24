ThriftBooks Selects Phoenix for Expansion

New processing center will create 150 new jobs by end of year

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks, the world’s largest independent online used book seller, will create 150 new jobs with the opening of a 190,000-square-foot processing center in Phoenix in early May.

“Phoenix continues to be a strategic location for ThriftBooks Global, LLC. With its advantageous market conditions, strong labor market, and geographic positioning, Phoenix offers us an incredibly exciting opportunity to expand our footprint in the region,” said Michael Teague, vice president of operations at ThriftBooks. “ThriftBooks couldn’t be more excited to solidify our relationship with the Phoenix community.”

ThriftBooks has been operating in Greater Phoenix since 2011, and the move to a larger location will support ThriftBooks growing business on thriftbooks.com and online marketplaces including Amazon, eBay, Etsy, AbeBooks and others.

"Once a company sees the quality of the Phoenix workforce and the stable business environment, it's easy for the firm to scale up," said Christine Mackay, director, Phoenix Community and Economic Development. "ThriftBooks is another example of such an expansion. Their expansion and new hires show the strength of the growing Phoenix economy."

Employment opportunities at the expanded ThriftBooks facility include product sorters, machine line operators, and inventory control specialists, as well as leadership roles from entry level to multi-shift site management. ThriftBooks will be hosting an employment open house on Tuesday, March 30th from 9am – 4pm local time. All those interested are encouraged to come by the facility at 9393 W. Buckeye Rd, Suite 125, Phoenix, AZ 85353 for tours and on-site interviews. For additional information about specific job opportunities, please visit https://www.thriftbooks.com/about-thriftbooks/careers/.

“ThriftBooks expansion is representative of Greater Phoenix’s advantageous business climate and collaborative approach that allows companies to find success, scale as a result of talent availability, and reach consumers more quickly thanks to the region’s infrastructure,” said Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “The new ThriftBooks facility provides residents across the region with employment opportunities, and we wish them nothing but success.”

Cooper Fratt, senior vice president at CBRE, is representing ThriftBooks in its real estate transaction, and Gary Anderson, senior director at Cushman & Wakefield, is the building representative for the facility leased by ThriftBooks, located at 9393 W. Buckeye Rd., Phoenix, AZ, 85353.

“ThriftBooks expansion emphasizes Arizona’s competitiveness as a location for global e-commerce leaders, and we’re grateful for this continued investment in our state,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We congratulate ThriftBooks on its growth and look forward to supporting the company’s success in Arizona well into the future.”



About ThriftBooks

ThriftBooks is the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 165 million used and new books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003 and backed by KCB Management, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2021 Best Online Shops recognition, its Best Customer Service award three years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with over 720,000 reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards.

About the City of Phoenix

America’s fifth-largest city and most populous state capital, Phoenix has led the nation in population growth for four consecutive years. Located on one of only three cross-country interstate highways, Phoenix is a global center for e-commerce and logistics. Its proximity to transportation nodes and stable business environment make it a focus for companies in the sector. Much of the city’s workforce hold positions in the advanced industry sectors: technology, business and financial services, manufacturing, and bioscience healthcare. More silicon chips are manufactured in Phoenix than in Silicon Valley. The bioscience sector is a global center in the quest to cure cancer by the end of the decade. With the third largest and fastest-growing financial services workforce in the U.S., the greater Phoenix area is now America’s 10th-most populous metropolitan area, and sometimes referred to as “Wall Street West.”

About the Greater Phoenix Economic Council

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), recently named the top economic development organization in the U.S. by the International Economic Development Council, works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. A data-driven regional economic development organization, GPEC works with 22 member communities, Maricopa County and more than 170 private investors to accomplish its mission and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world as they expand or relocate to Greater Phoenix. Over the past 31 years GPEC has fueled the regional economy by helping more than 850 companies, creating 154,000 jobs and $20.4 billion in capital investment. Greater Phoenix is in a relentless pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial-focused companies looking to thrive and scale in a vibrant, dynamic region. There is an undeniable spirit about Greater Phoenix; one rooted in strength, collaboration and resilience. Greater Phoenix is Greater Together. For more information about GPEC and how we can assist your businesses, visit www.gpec.org.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state’s leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona’s economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create – attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter at @azcommerce.

Attachments

Barbara Hagen ThriftBooks 2532752241 bhagen@thriftbooks.com