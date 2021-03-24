One Step Vending Corp. Announces Strategic Sales Agreement with The Jet Collection

/EIN News/ -- Harrison, New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One Step Vending, Corp. (OTC Markets: KOSK), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the self-serve vending market, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Sales Agency Agreement with The Jet Collection, a private US entity specialized in the Consumer-packaged goods space.



JET's executives are influential Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) professionals with a combined 50 plus years' experience of successfully launching brands and growing sales. The Sales Agency Agreement includes the placement of vending machines in popular chains of grocery stores and other places starting with the area of Las Vegas. Jet Collection will work diligently to develop and grow the network of vending machines in targeted places and utilize its connections to bring the best product mix for the vending machines. The agreement includes the management of the sales process for all customers, securing placing for the machines, management of day-to-day operations, order processing and more.

David Kerbel, founder at JET, stated: "We are very excited to be working with One Step Vending to develop its network and set the ground for a great success by choosing strategic vendors and the best product mix."

Ronald Minsky added: "We are very pleased to be working with a proven professional sales team with a track record of success in the U.S. Their experience in the sales of innovative consumer products is extremely valuable for One Step Vending and will help the Company to achieve its goals.”

The Company will provide more information about the collaboration and development of the network in future press releases.

About One Step Vending Corporation

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value. For more information visit: http://www.onestepvending.com

About Sofos CBD Inc.

Sofos CBD Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is focusing on the wholesale and retail distribution of CBD infused products from American suppliers. The products include edibles such as tinctures, capsules, oils gummies and other products. The Company is developing a wholesale network with stores in order to supply CBD infused products for consumers and has formed strategic partnerships with certain suppliers to distribute their products. The Company is also aiming to sell retail CBD products through the use of vending machines, online and is currently developing an online platform that will be launched in the future.

