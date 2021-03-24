Worthington Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) today reported net sales of $759.1 million and net earnings of $67.6 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended February 28, 2021. In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company reported net sales of $764.0 million and net earnings of $15.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. Results in both the current and prior year quarter were impacted by several unique items, as summarized in the table below.



(U.S. dollars in million, except per share amounts)

3Q 2021 3Q 2020 After-Tax Per Share After-Tax Per Share Net earnings $ 67.6 $ 1.27 $ 15.3 $ 0.27 Impairment and restructuring charges 8.4 0.16 27.0 0.48 Gain on investment in Nikola, net of incremental expenses (3.7 ) (0.07 ) - - Tank replacement program - - (1.7 ) (0.03 ) Gain on consolidation of Samuel Steel Pickling - - (4.6 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 72.3 $ 1.36 $ 36.0 $ 0.64

Impairment and restructuring charges in both periods mostly related to the Company’s oil and gas equipment business, which was divested on January 29, 2021. See Recent Developments below for further information related to the divestiture.

Financial highlights for the current and comparative periods are as follows:

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

3Q 2021 3Q 2020 9M 2021 9M 2020 Net sales $ 759.1 $ 764.0 $ 2,193.1 $ 2,447.5 Operating income (loss) 49.8 (1.4 ) 57.0 16.1 Equity income 31.7 25.5 80.9 97.6 Net earnings 67.6 15.3 610.2 62.6 Earnings per diluted share $ 1.27 $ 0.27 $ 11.28 $ 1.11

"We delivered record earnings per share in our third quarter thanks to outstanding results in Steel Processing and solid performances from Pressure Cylinders and our joint ventures," said President & CEO Andy Rose. "Healthy demand across nearly all of our major end markets, combined with inventory holding gains and lower manufacturing costs drove the record performance."



Consolidated Quarterly Results



Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $759.1 million, down 1% from the comparable quarter in the prior year, when net sales were $764.0 million. The decrease was driven by lower sales in the oil and gas equipment business within Pressure Cylinders, which was divested in the current quarter, partially offset by higher average selling prices in Steel Processing and higher volume in the consumer products business within Pressure Cylinders.



Gross margin increased $48.6 million over the prior year quarter to $164.1 million primarily due to improved direct spreads in Steel Processing which benefitted from significant inventory holding gains, which were estimated to be $31.1 million in the current quarter compared to an inventory holding loss of $6.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Operating income for the current quarter was $49.8 million, an increase of $51.2 million over the operating loss in the prior year quarter. Excluding impairment and restructuring charges, and the impact of the reserve decrease for the tank replacement program in the prior year quarter, adjusted operating income for the current quarter was $77.2 million, an improvement of $44.9 million over the prior year quarter, as the impact of higher gross margin was partially offset by higher SG&A expense, which was up $6.0 million on increased profit sharing and bonus expense.

Interest expense was $7.6 million for the current quarter, compared to $7.4 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was due primarily to higher average debt levels.

Equity income from unconsolidated joint ventures increased $6.2 million over the prior year quarter to $31.7 million due to higher contributions from all joint ventures except for WAVE which was down slightly. The Company received cash distributions of $18.4 million from unconsolidated joint ventures during the current quarter.

Income tax expense was $4.5 million in the current quarter compared to $4.8 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by a $19.7 million discrete tax benefit realized in connection with the sale of the oil and gas equipment business in the current quarter, partially offset by the impact of higher pre-tax earnings. Tax expense in the current quarter reflects an estimated annual effective rate of 20.1% compared to 24.6% for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet

At quarter-end, total debt of $708.9 million was relatively consistent with debt at November 30, 2020, and the Company had $649.5 million of cash.

Quarterly Segment Results

Steel Processing’s net sales totaled $504.5 million, up 3%, or $13.3 million, over the comparable prior year quarter driven by higher average selling prices, which were partially offset by lower toll volume. Operating income of $62.9 million was $43.9 million higher than the prior year quarter on improved direct spreads primarily driven by estimated inventory holding gains of $31.1 million in the current quarter compared to an inventory holding loss of $6.0 million in the prior year quarter. The mix of direct versus toll tons processed was 48% to 52% in the current quarter, compared to 44% to 56% in the prior year quarter.

Pressure Cylinders’ net sales totaled $254.6 million, down 6%, or $16.4 million, from the comparable prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by a $24.3 million decline in the recently divested oil and gas equipment business, partially offset by higher volume in the consumer products business. Operating loss of $15.6 million was an improvement of $4.2 million over the prior year quarter. Excluding impairment and restructuring charges, and the impact of the reserve decrease for the tank replacement program in the prior year quarter, adjusted operating income was up slightly to $12.8 million, as declines in the oil and gas equipment business were more than offset by improvements in the consumer and industrial products businesses.

Recent Developments

On Jan. 4, 2021, the Company acquired PTEC Pressure Technology GmbH, a leading independent designer and manufacturer of valves and components for high-pressure hydrogen and compressed natural gas storage, transport and onboard fueling systems. The total purchase price was approximately $10.8 million.





On Jan. 13, 2021, the Company sold its remaining 7,048,020 shares of Nikola common stock for net proceeds of $146.6 million, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $2.7 million.





On Jan. 29, 2021, the Company sold its oil and gas equipment business to an affiliate of Ten Oaks Group. The Company retained the real estate associated with the business and received nominal consideration at closing, resulting in a pre-tax loss of $27.7 million within restructuring and other expense.





On Jan. 29, 2021, the Company acquired General Tools & Instruments Company LLC, a provider of feature-rich, specialized tools in various categories including environmental health & safety, precision measurement & layout, home repair & remodel, lawn & garden and specific purpose tools. The total purchase price was approximately $120.6 million, subject to closing adjustments.





On Mar. 12, 2021, the Company sold its Structural Composites Industries facility located in Pomona, CA, to Luxfer Holdings PLC for approximately $20.0 million, subject to closing adjustments. The Company expects to record a loss of approximately $7.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 related primarily to the allocation of goodwill associated with the divestiture.





During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 1,000,000 of its common shares for $52.4 million, at an average purchase price of $52.37.

Outlook

“Our businesses are performing well and with the strategic acquisitions and divestitures we completed recently we are well positioned moving forward,” Rose said. “As strong as our record Q3 was, it could have been better. We faced challenges, some of which will persist, including a tight steel market, semi-conductor shortages that impacted our automotive customers, extreme weather, and continuing COVID related production issues. Our teams are exceptional, and they will continue to navigate these challenges, working safely to drive our business to new heights.”

Conference Call

Worthington will review fiscal 2021 third quarter results during its quarterly conference call on March 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Details regarding the conference call can be found on the Company website at www.WorthingtonIndustries.com.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company’s brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™. Worthington’s WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.



Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 50 facilities in 15 states and seven countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 8,000 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and practicing a shared commitment to transformation, Worthington makes better solutions possible for customers, employees, shareholders and communities.

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 Net sales $ 759,109 $ 763,996 $ 2,193,110 $ 2,447,492 Cost of goods sold 595,011 648,451 1,780,180 2,094,045 Gross margin 164,098 115,545 412,930 353,447 Selling, general and administrative expense 86,895 80,928 251,220 260,294 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets - 34,627 13,739 75,228 Restructuring and other expense, net 28,212 1,376 37,656 1,781 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains (781 ) - 53,300 - Operating income (loss) 49,772 (1,386 ) 57,015 16,144 Other income (expense): Miscellaneous income, net 539 6,985 1,366 8,316 Interest expense (7,558 ) (7,362 ) (22,696 ) (24,157 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 31,674 25,479 80,939 97,592 Gains on investment in Nikola 2,740 - 655,102 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (4,034 ) Earnings before income taxes 77,167 23,716 771,726 93,861 Income tax expense 4,485 4,828 148,818 20,506 Net earnings 72,682 18,888 622,908 73,355 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,073 3,577 12,668 10,734 Net earnings attributable to controlling interest $ 67,609 $ 15,311 $ 610,240 $ 62,621 Basic Average common shares outstanding 52,149 54,930 53,076 55,078 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 1.30 $ 0.28 $ 11.50 $ 1.14 Diluted Average common shares outstanding 53,217 55,898 54,077 56,164 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 1.27 $ 0.27 $ 11.28 $ 1.11 Common shares outstanding at end of period 51,813 54,598 51,813 54,598 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.75 $ 0.72

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

February 28,

2021 May 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 649,505 $ 147,198 Receivables, less allowances of $1,051 and $1,521 at February 28, 2021 and May 31, 2020, respectively 525,768 341,038 Inventories: Raw materials 172,735 234,629 Work in process 135,233 76,497 Finished products 105,213 93,975 Total inventories 413,181 405,101 Income taxes receivable 3,351 8,376 Assets held for sale 21,202 12,928 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 73,909 68,538 Total current assets 1,686,916 983,179 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 220,415 203,329 Operating lease assets 33,245 31,557 Goodwill 358,543 321,434 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $87,052 and $92,774 at February 28, 2021 and May 31, 2020, respectively 245,543 184,416 Other assets 32,986 34,956 Property, plant and equipment: Land 23,159 24,197 Buildings and improvements 288,009 302,796 Machinery and equipment 1,105,686 1,055,139 Construction in progress 48,972 52,231 Total property, plant and equipment 1,465,826 1,434,363 Less: accumulated depreciation 905,601 861,719 Total property, plant and equipment, net 560,225 572,644 Total assets $ 3,137,873 $ 2,331,515 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 412,793 $ 247,017 Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and related taxes 112,781 64,650 Dividends payable 14,847 14,648 Other accrued items 48,475 49,974 Current operating lease liabilities 10,396 10,851 Income taxes payable 37,516 949 Current maturities of long-term debt 453 149 Total current liabilities 637,261 388,238 Other liabilities 87,419 75,786 Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 104,391 103,837 Long-term debt 708,511 699,516 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 26,440 25,763 Deferred income taxes, net 110,666 71,942 Total liabilities 1,674,688 1,365,082 Shareholders' equity - controlling interest 1,311,790 820,821 Noncontrolling interests 151,395 145,612 Total equity 1,463,185 966,433 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,137,873 $ 2,331,515



WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 72,682 $ 18,888 $ 622,908 $ 73,355 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,893 22,780 65,664 69,553 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets - 34,627 13,739 75,228 Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes (30,129 ) (5,006 ) 9,126 (1,661 ) Bad debt (income) expense (95 ) 273 (160 ) 584 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions (13,288 ) (4,474 ) (15,437 ) (19,271 ) Net (gain) loss on sale of assets 27,641 (5,838 ) 35,314 (5,237 ) Stock-based compensation 4,727 2,725 14,437 10,000 Gains on investment in Nikola (2,740 ) - (655,102 ) - Charitable contribution of Nikola shares - - 20,653 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 4,034 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Receivables (32,105 ) 5,992 (110,719 ) 15,517 Inventories (96,836 ) 3,024 (6,591 ) 90,907 Accounts payable 62,299 29,630 157,629 (28,347 ) Accrued compensation and employee benefits 10,779 (9,144 ) 48,591 (22,740 ) Income taxes payable (2,474 ) 390 36,567 (742 ) Other operating items, net (13,098 ) (6,546 ) (2,547 ) (5,330 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,256 87,321 234,072 255,850 Investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (16,377 ) (21,219 ) (65,321 ) (71,774 ) Proceeds from sale of Nikola shares 146,590 - 634,449 - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (129,743 ) (500 ) (129,818 ) (29,783 ) Proceeds from sale of assets (985 ) 119 20,595 9,318 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (515 ) (21,600 ) 459,905 (92,239 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs - - - 101,464 Principal payments on long-term obligations and debt redemption costs (99 ) (344 ) (292 ) (154,811 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings 565 429 1,709 (6,595 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests (7,250 ) - (7,810 ) (1,453 ) Repurchase of common shares (52,367 ) (21,373 ) (145,250 ) (50,972 ) Dividends paid (13,215 ) (13,263 ) (40,027 ) (40,177 ) Net cash used by financing activities (72,366 ) (34,551 ) (191,670 ) (152,544 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (63,625 ) 31,170 502,307 11,067 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 713,130 72,260 147,198 92,363 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 649,505 $ 103,430 $ 649,505 $ 103,430

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(In thousands, except volume)

This supplemental information is provided to assist in the analysis of the results of operations. Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 Volume: Steel Processing (tons) 1,014,873 1,139,280 2,967,296 3,035,514 Pressure Cylinders (units) 20,683,470 17,381,319 61,607,281 59,173,363 Net sales: Steel Processing $ 504,477 $ 491,136 $ 1,404,220 $ 1,531,448 Pressure Cylinders 254,643 270,995 787,831 865,527 Other (11 ) 1,865 1,059 50,517 Total net sales $ 759,109 $ 763,996 $ 2,193,110 $ 2,447,492 Material cost: Steel Processing $ 314,124 $ 342,620 $ 933,041 $ 1,109,822 Pressure Cylinders 103,140 119,285 327,787 373,267 Selling, general and administrative expense: Steel Processing $ 42,333 $ 36,001 $ 116,700 $ 109,000 Pressure Cylinders 46,169 45,417 134,303 140,631 Operating income (loss): Steel Processing $ 62,874 $ 19,021 $ 114,315 $ 42,361 Pressure Cylinders (15,641 ) (19,865 ) (3,694 ) 25,405 Other 111 (1,785 ) (970 ) (48,835 ) Segment operating income (loss) 47,344 (2,629 ) 109,651 18,931 Unallocated corporate and other 1,647 1,243 664 (2,787 ) Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains 781 - (53,300 ) - Total operating income (loss) $ 49,772 $ (1,386 ) $ 57,015 $ 16,144 Equity income (loss) by unconsolidated affiliate: WAVE $ 19,473 $ 20,074 $ 54,409 $ 85,729 ClarkDietrich 5,906 4,909 16,213 13,916 Serviacero Worthington 4,223 797 7,393 2,354 ArtiFlex 1,734 1,688 2,879 3,028 Other 338 (1,989 ) 45 (7,435 ) Total equity income $ 31,674 $ 25,479 $ 80,939 $ 97,592

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(In thousands, except volume)

The following provides detail of Pressure Cylinders volume and net sales by principal class of products. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 Volume (units): Consumer products 16,980,470 14,096,440 50,753,077 49,669,887 Industrial products 3,702,888 3,284,605 10,853,769 9,501,983 Oil & gas equipment 112 274 435 1,493 Total Pressure Cylinders 20,683,470 17,381,319 61,607,281 59,173,363 Net sales: Consumer products $ 120,808 $ 113,258 $ 375,208 $ 360,803 Industrial products 129,428 129,042 391,673 411,994 Oil & gas equipment 4,407 28,695 20,950 92,730 Total Pressure Cylinders $ 254,643 $ 270,995 $ 787,831 $ 865,527 The following provides detail of impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets and restructuring and other expense, net included in operating income by segment. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets: Steel Processing $ - $ 1,274 $ - $ 1,274 Pressure Cylinders - 33,353 13,739 33,353 Other - - - 40,601 Total impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets $ - $ 34,627 $ 13,739 $ 75,228 Restructuring and other expense (income), net: Steel Processing $ (42 ) $ 728 $ 1,804 $ 702 Pressure Cylinders 28,435 747 36,006 747 Other (181 ) (99 ) (154 ) 332 Total restructuring and other expense, net $ 28,212 $ 1,376 $ 37,656 $ 1,781

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). The Company also presents adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted operating income to assist in the understanding of its results of operations. These represent non-GAAP financial measures and are used by management as measures of operating performance. In general, these measures exclude impairment and restructuring charges, but may also exclude other items that management does not believe reflect the Company’s core operations.

The following provides a reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share to the most comparable GAAP measures for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended February 28, 2021 Operating

Income Earnings

Before Income

Taxes Income Tax

Expense

(Benefit) Net Earnings

Attributable to

Controlling

Interest Earnings per

Diluted

Share GAAP $ 49,772 $ 77,167 $ 4,485 $ 67,609 $ 1.27 Restructuring and other expense, net 28,212 28,212 (19,843 ) 8,372 0.16 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains (781 ) (781 ) (755 ) (1,536 ) (0.03 ) Gain on investment in Nikola - (2,740 ) 575 (2,165 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP $ 77,203 $ 101,858 $ 24,508 $ 72,280 $ 1.36





Three Months Ended February 29, 2020 Operating

Income

(Loss) Earnings

Before Income

Taxes Income Tax

Expense

(Benefit) Net Earnings

Attributable to

Controlling

Interest Earnings per

Diluted

Share GAAP $ (1,386 ) $ 23,716 $ 4,828 $ 15,311 $ 0.27 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 34,627 34,627 (7,988 ) 26,611 0.48 Restructuring and other expense, net 1,376 1,376 (111 ) 344 - Tank replacement program (2,265 ) (2,265 ) 555 (1,710 ) (0.03 ) Gain on consolidation of Samuel Steel Pickling - (6,055 ) 1,483 (4,572 ) (0.08 ) Non-GAAP $ 32,352 $ 51,399 $ 10,889 $ 35,984 $ 0.64 Change $ 44,851 $ 50,459 $ 13,619 $ 36,296 $ 0.72

The following provides a reconciliation of adjusted operating income to the most comparable GAAP measure for the Company’s Pressure Cylinders segment for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 Operating loss $ (15,641 ) $ (19,865 ) Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets - 33,353 Restructuring and other expense, net 28,435 747 Tank replacement program - (2,265 ) Adjusted operating income $ 12,794 $ 11,970

