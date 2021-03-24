Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
IGM Biosciences to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 30, 2021

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

In connection with the earnings release, IGM’s management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference ID: 2447309
Domestic Dial-in Number: (866) 649-1996
International Dial-in Number: (409) 217-8769
Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gmfhttvw

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.igmbio.com.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.
Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

Contact:

Argot Partners
David Pitts
212-600-1902
igmbio@argotpartners.com


