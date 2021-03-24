MiraVista Behavioral Health Center Selects Medsphere Platform

Second facility run by Health Partners New England continues existing healthcare IT partnership established at TaraVista Behavioral Health

Medsphere Systems Corporation, the leading provider of affordable and interoperable healthcare IT platform solutions, today announced that MiraVista Behavioral Health Center of Holyoke, MA, will implement the company's healthcare IT platform. MiraVista is the second facility opened by Devens, MA-based Health Partners New England (HPNE). The first, TaraVista Behavioral Health Center, has been a Medsphere client for about five years.

MiraVista takes over a facility previously known as Providence Behavioral Health Hospital, which HPNE purchased in partnership with Boston-based real estate developer GFI Partners. Following repairs and renovations, MiraVista expects to have 84 licensed beds when the facility fully reopens by fall.

“We’ve been pleased with Medsphere’s products and support, so there was no reason to look elsewhere regarding healthcare IT when we started seriously planning to open MiraVista,” said HPNE founder and CEO Michael P. Krupa, Ed. D. “Medsphere’s CareVue electronic health record and RCM Cloud platform have treated us well at TaraVista, but the relationship with the organization itself has proven even more valuable. We need a responsive, collaborative partner to make this work, and Medsphere has been that partner.”

Dr. Krupa plans to open a 12-bed unit for children and adolescents within MiraVista as soon as possible, meeting what is shortly becoming an acute need for western Massachusetts and the state more broadly. Facility wide, MiraVista will reopen the substance use disorder treatment operated by Providence Behavioral Health’s services under a new license. Beyond that, HPNE will treat a wide variety of other behavioral health issues requiring an inpatient stay.

“Medsphere really values the trust embodied by our client partnerships, and none more so than with Dr. Krupa and Health Partners New England,” said Irv Lichtenwald, Medsphere president and CEO. “I have tremendous respect for the business Dr. Krupa is building, and we’re all proud that we can contribute to better behavioral health care for citizens of Massachusetts. We look forward to nurturing this partnership as HPNE grows and improves people’s lives.”

Medsphere makes the comprehensive CareVue EHR and RCM Cloud platform available to clients through a unique, affordable subscription service that requires little in the way of upfront costs and enables organizations to acquire robust healthcare IT without pulling dollars from clinical initiatives. Separate consulting / outsourcing and supply chain divisions help clients streamline workflows and save dollars through improved efficiencies.

About Health Partners New England

Incorporated in 1998 and located in Devens, MA., Health Partners New England is dedicated to providing compassionate, effective, sustainable care for those suffering from mental illness or co-occurring substance use.

Health Partners New England’s distinctive approach to management, interim leadership and consultation has produced a substantial record of delivering key financial and clinical metrics through collaborative leadership with administrators, physicians and direct care staff.

About Medsphere

Founded in 2002 and based in Salt Lake City, UT, Medsphere Systems Corporation is an organization of committed clinical and technology professionals working to positively impact patient care by delivering award-winning healthcare IT solutions for providers of every size and budget. Medsphere’s portfolio includes CareVue, an integrated inpatient EHR platform that provides comprehensive clinical support, Wellsoft EDIS and urgent care solutions, RCM Cloud, a complete end-to-end revenue cycle management solution, and HealthLine, a proven and versatile supply chain management product.

Medsphere’s ChartLogic division offers a complete ambulatory suite including EHR, Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management, and Patient Portal. Using a vendor-independent approach to helping hospitals solve critical challenges, the Phoenix Health Systems division provides a host of healthcare IT services, including systems implementation, project management, remote service desk, end-user device management, application management and IT leadership. Medsphere’s Government Services Division also applies legacy EHR expertise to development and testing projects for both the Department of Veterans Affairs and Indian Health Service.

