Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,568 in the last 365 days.

Athira Pharma to Present at Stifel’s 3rd Annual CNS Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOTHELL, Wash., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Stifel’s 3rd Annual CNS Conference on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 9:00 am ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will also be available on the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. We aim to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on FacebookLinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Investor & Media Contact:
Julie Rathbun
Athira Pharma
Julie.rathbun@athira.com
206-769-9219


Primary Logo

You just read:

Athira Pharma to Present at Stifel’s 3rd Annual CNS Conference

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.