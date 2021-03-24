HVR Wins 2021 Data Breakthrough Award

The Real-Time Cloud Data Replication Leader Honored by Prestigious Awards Program as Data Integration Solution of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HVR , the leading independent provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, today announced that it has been selected as the "Data Integration Solution of the Year" in the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today. HVR continues to "break through" with its data integration solution that enables organizations to strategically plan, predict, and respond with the freshest data available.



“At HVR, we believe that data is the lifeblood of any modern organization and real-time data accessibility is more important than ever,” said Anthony Brooks-Williams, CEO at HVR. “We are proud to be honored by the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards program for our innovative data integration solution. This recognition solidifies our place in the industry and amplifies the ongoing commitment to our customers to keep data circulating and empowering global companies to make data-driven business decisions.”

The HVR platform is a scalable and reliable solution that provides the most efficient way to integrate large data volumes in complex environments. HVR enables fast, easily-implemented adoption of the three major cloud platforms - Azure, AWS, GCP - with Snowflake as the prominent choice on these cloud platforms. Data is replicated from key systems such as SAP, validated to ensure the data is delivered accurately, and readied for real-time consumption by key stakeholders.

To support the accelerated adoption of the cloud initiatives over the last year, HVR most recently announced an expanded partnership with Snowflake and availability within the Snowflake Data Cloud through Snowflake’s Partner Connect. This offers Snowflake customers a two-week free trial of HVR to allow customers to seamlessly integrate HVR’s cloud data replication technology with their Snowflake accounts. Additionally, HVR expanded its product offering to include the release of version 5.7 Multi-Cloud in August 2020, which offers organizations the ability to route data from one to hundreds of on-premises systems to multiple cloud destinations at once to enable companies to deliver data fast without overloading systems.

“With an impressive combination of flexibility, performance and security, HVR is helping organizations that are struggling with data integrity with so many different sources of data coming in, delivering a breakthrough solution for true digital transformation,” said James Johnson, managing director, Data Breakthrough. “By simplifying integration with common cloud providers Snowflake, AWS, Azure and GCP, HVR is a standout data innovator empowering companies around the world with better access to real-time data analytics. Congratulations to the entire HVR team on their well-deserved 2021 Data Breakthrough Award win.”

The Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The second annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from across the globe this year.

About HVR

HVR provides a real-time cloud data replication solution that supports enterprise modernization efforts. The HVR platform is a reliable, secure, and scalable way to quickly and efficiently integrate large data volumes in complex environments, enabling real-time data updates, access, and analysis. Global market leaders in a variety of industries trust HVR to address their real-time data integration challenges and revolutionize their businesses. HVR is a privately held company based in San Francisco, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.